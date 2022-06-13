Canada is ending vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel

Canada is set to announce an end to vaccine mandates for most travel including domestic travel and outbound international flights.

According to reports, the federal government will announce the changes on Tuesday, June 14 but it may not be permanent.

CBC News says "the government may reinstate the vaccine requirement if there's a new variant" although this has not yet been publicly confirmed.

The move would follow a similar lifting of requirements south of the border.

Just this past week the United States announced they will no longer be testing Canadians and other travellers entering the country.

Vaccine mandates have been in place in Canada since last year and been met with resistance and protests by some.