You can now ride a cruise ship from Ontario to Greenland and Iceland

After making a grand return to the Ontario and the Great Lakes, cruise ships are officially back in business near Toronto after a two-year hiatus.

A new deal by Vantage Travel is offering a luxurious 19-day cruise package from Ontario to Greenland and Iceland.

Although the trip begins in Montreal, you can add-on a pre-trip extension to begin your journey in Ottawa.

The first day of the standard cruise begins in Montreal, where you'll have the opportunity to explore the city's downtown arts and cultural scene, as well as Old Montreal's stunning architecture.

Next, you’ll embark on the 5-start Ocean Explorer ship to Quebec City, where you’ll discover historic Lower Town and overlook the St. Lawrence River.

The next part of the trip will have you enjoying a day at sea, where you'll cruise the gulf of the St. Lawrence River. On board the Ocean Explorer, you can book a spa appointment, hop in the hot tub, or hit the sun deck for some sightseeing.

On day 6, you'll arrive at Woody Point, a scenic town on Bonne Bay in Newfoundland. Here, you'll have the chance to visit Gros Morne National Park and soak in the breathtaking landscape.

For the next two days, you'll hop back onto the ship and cruise the Labrador Sea as you make your way toward Greenland.

On day 9, you'll arrive in Nanortalik, the adventure capital of Greenland. The town attracts adrenaline-seeking mountaineers, climbers, and kayakers from around the world.

Next, you'll board the Ocean Explorer once again to cruise the Prince Christian Sound along the coast of Greenland.

On day 11, you'll have the chance to explore Isortoq, one of the most remote places on Earth. The settlement sits less than three miles from the edge of the polar ice cap and is home to less than 100 residents.

On day 13, you'll reach Greenland's remote Kulusuk Island, which is home to 250 residents. Here, you can climb a 984-foot-high hill known as the Isikajia Mountain for jaw-dropping views of the nearby village and icebergs.

Next, you will finally land in Iceland and discover the town of Siglufjörður, where you'll visit the Herring Era Museum located on the town's vibrant harbourfront.

On day 16, you'll have the chance to explore Ísafjörður, a town known for its jaw-dropping views of dramatic fjords and mind-blowing waterfalls.

On your second last day, you'll finally arrive in Iceland's capital city of Reykjavík. Here, you can visit a natural history museum housed inside an immense glass dome that sits atop geothermal water tanks.

Finally, you'll conclude your cruise by visiting Thingvellir National Park, which is renowned for its extraordinary landscapes, as well as the hot springs of the Geysir geothermal field.

This sensational cruise package is definitely going to cost you a pretty penny, considering all its astounding sightseeing opportunities.

The 2022 dates for this cruise are all sold out, but you can still purchase tickets for 2023 and 2024 dates.

The cruise will run you at least $11,299 plus a $1,499 pre-trip extension if you want to begin your journey in Ottawa.