There's a forest in Ontario filled with the most unusual pieces of art

With a number of unique sculptures hidden away in its 200-acre woods, The Tree Museum is just the spot for a hike through the forest and getting in touch with your artsy side.

Found only two hours from Toronto just outside of Gravenhurst, the curious, art-filled forest could be next up on your list of end-of-fall daycations.

There are about 10 to 15 art displays and sculptures to discover at any given time along the two-kilometre trail through Muskoka bush. Some of them even date back as far as 1998.

Park off Doe Lake Road, from there the first sculpture is one kilometre into the forest. Another kilometre walk after that will get you to the centre of the site with all kinds of unusual art pieces along the way.

Expect to come across a pretty bizarre steel string of hands and an abandoned heap of old cars, one of the first pieces introduced in the open-air museum over 20 years ago.

A fully mirrored outhouse by artist John Dickson also beautifully glitters with images of its natural surroundings.

The massive Olmec head, which was carved out of the Canadian Shield it exists around by Switzerland-born artist Deeter Hastenteufel, will also likely stop you in your tracks.

Follow the signs to find your way around the outdoor exhibits. Just be prepared to traverse over rocks and uneven trails to see some of the artwork off the beaten path.

The undeveloped land offers some impressive work of its own with waterfront views of Ryde Lake offered up alongside the pieces of art.

Keep in mind, the art pieces are only kept up from May 1 until Oct. 31 at this year-round spot and it's free to check out.

If you plan on visiting The Tree Museum, make sure to practice safe physical distancing, respect the art installations and pick up after yourself to leave the area as beautiful as you found it.