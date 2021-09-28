Travel
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 4 hours ago
Planes from India can now land in Toronto again as Canada lifts flight ban

Flights from India can land in Toronto again, with Canada officially lifting a flight ban from the country as of Monday. 

After five months of no flights from India, Transport Canada confirmed the news over Twitter, saying all direct flights can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place. 

In a release, Transport Canada says all travellers coming from India into Canada must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 18 hours of their flight departure to Canada. 

Air operators will be checking for negative results upon boarding the plane as well as making sure vaccinated travellers have proof of both doses. 

Anyone who does not meet these requirements can be denied boarding onto the plane.  

In April 2021, the flight ban from India was set in an effort to prevent deadly variants of COVID-19 from entering Canada. When the ban was put in place, India was dealing with a worldwide record of the most COVID-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period. 

The news of the flight ban being lifted on Monday created some reaction in travellers over Twitter: 

Some people were asking about indirect flights from India.

Others felt a sense of relief about the news.

One person commented about how Canada treats other countries compared to India when it comes to travel.

Transport Canada says anyone taking an indirect route from India will also need a negative COVID-19 test from a third country other than India, before continuing their journey to Canada.

Tom Podolec 

