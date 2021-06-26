Lavender farms near Toronto have begun to open for the summer

Picturesque lavender farms are beginning to open near Toronto and this is your sign to make a reservation and visit the breathtaking fields.

There is no shortage of lavender farms to visit in Ontarion, from Terre Bleu, Neob Lavender, Purple Hill, Prince Edward County Lavender - just to name a few.

One of the biggest lavender farms in Canada, Terre Bleu, located between Milton and Guelph is opening its two-hundred-acre field for wandering and exploring on July 1.

The rolling hills of purple-hued blooms may just transport you to the intoxicatingly luscious fields of Provence, France.

Their well-known lavender flowers are worth the trip alone, however, they have added two new farm crops filled with tall fairy-tale-like white buckwheat and bright sunflowers.

"We have a lot of new events planned for this summer including Breath of Blue, which is a partnership with Power Yoga Canada and Hoame meditation studios and they are going to do a day of meditation and yoga on the farm in July," said Ian Baird Isabelle Baird owners of Terre Bleu.

Owner and Olympic Triathlon Athlete, Isabelle Baird will also host and lead morning female-exclusive cycle classes followed by yoga on the farm over the weekends in the summer.

Terre Bleu recently partnered with Death in Venice to create a Lavender Lemon gelato that will be available at the farm and at the store in city. The farm's traditional lavender ice cream will be available as well.

Balzac's and Terre Bleu also collaborated together to create a lavender Latte that will be available in late summer.

The farm will be open from July 1 to August 31, Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farm entry is only available through pre-paid online tickets.