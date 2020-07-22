This lavender farm near Toronto makes for a colourful socially distanced day trip

There are many lavender fields near Toronto but now you can add another one to the list.

Neob Lavender, growers of lavender who produce essential oil based beauty products, has a popular Niagara on the Lake retail location with its very own lavender farm.

Their farm is open this season for roaming tours of their lavender fields.

Finding pandemic-friendly trips and activities is an exciting but challenging task but this day trip is not only beautiful, fun, and close to Toronto but it also follows COVID-19 safety guidelines in terms of physical and social distancing.

"We are limiting the number of people in the field at any given time and using directional arrows to create a one-way flow through the field," says Robert Achal, co-founder of Neob Lavender.

A lavender field can transport you to a purple-paradise that smells amazing and is extremely photogenic but according to their website, the only way to see the fields this year is through self-guided roaming as there will be no official tours for the 2020 season.

"For the first time in 10 years, we didn’t schedule tours," Achal said. "It was in the best interest to keep our staff and visitors safe."

Achal told blogTO that they received lots of inquiries about tours but visitors seemed pleased with the intimacy in the field this year.

"Visitors can roam the lavender field which is great for taking picturesque photos in a unique aromatic field," says Achal.

"We've had proposals, family pictures, romantic outings - all types of unique reasons to visit the lavender field and capture a special moment," he said.

According to Achal, people leave happy and relaxed.

"I truly believe the lavender field helps relieve some of the stresses we are all experiencing. It is a truly unique experience," he said.