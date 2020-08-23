Turkey Point in Ontario comes with a beautiful beach and views of the lake

Turkey Point beach in Ontario is a prime day-trip destination if you’re after soft sand, warm water and beach vibes. It's a two-hour drive from Toronto, situated along the scenic shores of Lake Erie,

Turkey Point boasts a beautiful two-kilometre stretch of beach on the warmest and most biologically productive of the Great Lakes.

The warm temperature of the water and the soft sand with very few rocks below the surface makes Lake Erie perfect for a dip.

Should you get bored of lazing on the beach, Long Point Eco-Adventures offers activities for those seeking a bit of a thrill. They’re open for kayaking, paddle boarding, mountain biking and axe-throwing.

They also have a series of zip lines and an observatory for stargazing, though these attractions will be closed this summer.

There are also three different trails through Turkey Point Provincial Park for visitors to explore the diverse ecosystem that features marshes, bluffs and rare oak savanna forest.

If you're looking to spend the night, there are 235 campsites in the park.

Turkey Point is just one of the beautiful beaches along Lake Erie’s shoreline and is situated between Long Point and Port Dover.

Remember to be respectful if you plan on paying Turkey Point, or any of the other scenic points on Lake Erie, a visit this summer.

Obey the rules of the beach, avoid visiting at peak times, adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the beach just as beautiful as you found it.