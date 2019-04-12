Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Veggie Burger Toronto

The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best veggie burger in Toronto is where plant-based diets meet delicious, meatless patties. There's plenty of hearty substitutes for meat when it comes to ground rounds—usually a mix of legumes—and restaurants around the city are offering some killer beef-free burgers.

Here's the best veggie burger in Toronto.

Planta Burger
1

Planta Burger

Head to this burger outpost of the Planta empire on Temperance Street for a patty made from mushroom, black beans, and lentils. Beets help to make the whole thing look like a juicy, medium rare slab of beef, but even the “bacon” is totally meat-free.

Rosalinda
2

Rosalinda

People usually visit this vegan spot on in the Financial District to try the plant-based Mexican staples, but the burger is worth a visit too. The Rosaburger patty is made from a mix of rice, black bean, and beets. Served on Wonderbead, it almost tastes like a takeout burger, but healthier.

Fresh on Front
3

Fresh on Front

There's a handful of veggie burgers available at Fresh locations around the city, including on Spadina, West Queen West, Eglinton and in the Annex. Their banquet burger is especially impressive: this stacked sandwich comes on whole wheat Fred’s Bread and uses faux cheese with an almond and grain patty.

Hello 123
4

Hello 123

Brought to the city by the same people behind Kupfert and Kim, this West Queen West restaurant has a few standout patties if you’re looking for something meat-free. Their smashed avocado creation is a walnut, quinoa, and lentil feat, but the star of the show might actually be their pulled pineapple slider.

Parka Food Co.
5

Parka Food Co.

This Queen West spot offers several varieties of burgers alongside takeout boxes of vegan mac and cheese. Choose from a variety of plant-based patties. If you’re an onion ring fan, go for their ring-stuffed portobello burger.

Union Social Eatery
6

Union Social Eatery

The menu here is definitely not exclusively vegetarian, but that doesn’t take away from the fact their West Coast Veggie Burger is a proper alternative. It’s definitely not vegan though: this thing comes doused with smoked cheddar cheese. Find it at their locations by Yonge and Sheppard or right by St. Clair station.

Holy Chuck Burgers
7

Holy Chuck Burgers

Burgers here are always amazing, period. It’s no surprise that even the veggie burger is on point. The Grazer is a panko-crusted portobello mushroom, stuffed with feta and cream cheese. They also offer the Holy Vegan burger at their store by St. Clair station.

No Bull Burgers
8

No Bull Burgers

This casual spot in the Upper Beaches specializes in organic lean beef burgers. Skip the meat for their veggie burger: a super affordable and simple sandwich made from organic quinoa.

Completo
9

Completo

Chilean takes on comfort food like sandwiches, hot dogs, and of course, burgers, are the move at this cozy little spot in Leslieville. Their rendition of the veggie burger includes a chickpea and black bean patty with roasted red pepper sauce and a little kick.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Planta Burger

The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Burger in Toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto

The Best Skateboard Shops in Toronto

The Best B&B in Toronto

The Best Bike Stores in Toronto

The Best Tailors in Toronto

The Best Seamstress in Toronto

The Best Laundromats in Toronto

The Best Hostels in Toronto