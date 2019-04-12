The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto
The best veggie burger in Toronto is where plant-based diets meet delicious, meatless patties. There's plenty of hearty substitutes for meat when it comes to ground rounds—usually a mix of legumes—and restaurants around the city are offering some killer beef-free burgers.
People usually visit this vegan spot on in the Financial District to try the plant-based Mexican staples, but the burger is worth a visit too. The Rosaburger patty is made from a mix of rice, black bean, and beets. Served on Wonderbead, it almost tastes like a takeout burger, but healthier.
There's a handful of veggie burgers available at Fresh locations around the city, including on Spadina, West Queen West, Eglinton and in the Annex. Their banquet burger is especially impressive: this stacked sandwich comes on whole wheat Fred’s Bread and uses faux cheese with an almond and grain patty.
Brought to the city by the same people behind Kupfert and Kim, this West Queen West restaurant has a few standout patties if you’re looking for something meat-free. Their smashed avocado creation is a walnut, quinoa, and lentil feat, but the star of the show might actually be their pulled pineapple slider.
The menu here is definitely not exclusively vegetarian, but that doesn’t take away from the fact their West Coast Veggie Burger is a proper alternative. It’s definitely not vegan though: this thing comes doused with smoked cheddar cheese. Find it at their locations by Yonge and Sheppard or right by St. Clair station.
