tea toronto

The Best Tea in Toronto

The best tea in Toronto will soothe you, energize you, and possibly even heal you when you’re feeling icky. Head to these discerning merchants for the best tea blends, made from leaves imported from around the globe.

Here’s the best tea in Toronto.

David's Tea
David's Tea

It’s one of the biggest tea chains in Canada, and for good reason. This Montreal-based brand was one of the first mainstream boutiques in the city to offer an almost endless number of loose leaf blends when it first opened in 2008, and now it’s basically a household name.

House of Tea
House of Tea

This tea shop in Rosedale has been offering loose leaf teas since 1997. You can’t just order a cup of hot tea here, but you can customize your own blend of tea to take home or purchase one of their many tins of rare blends and ornate teapots.

Tealish
Tealish

This homegrown brand has expanded exponentially since it first opened in 2005. With its flagship store on Roncy, Tealish has grown to offer numerous collections of tea blends, wholesaling to more than a few businesses around the city.

Tsaa Tea Shop
Tsaa Tea Shop

There’s more than 125 loose leaf teas from around the world at this shop on the Danforth, and they’re all organic. Choose from their stock of black, green, oolong, or rooibos teas to take home or to drink in their relaxing cafe.

Tao Tea Leaf
Tao Tea Leaf

Tao Wu is a certified Tea Sommelier, and his tea shop in Rosedale has a reputation for offering the best high-quality leaves. As the store behind the Toronto Tea Festival, Tao also holds tea meetups, and focuses on Chinese teas with over 180 unique blends.

Pippins Tea Company
Pippins Tea Company

With a physical store that's as quaint as its name, this tea shop in the Beaches carries a good number of loose leaf blends as well as tea bags of some classic Irish brands like Barry’s Tea and Bewley’s. You might also walk away with a classy teapot or creamer.

Say Tea
Say Tea

Possibly the oldest store on this list, Say Tea is an indie purveyor in the Bloor West Village that’s been selling leaves since 1980. There’s over 200 types of tea offered here, from single estate teas to special blends which you can buy by weight.

Plentea
Plentea

This modern, airy spot in Parkdale offers two floors for customers to enjoy their tea. Don’t expect your cup to come with a tea bag: every batch of leaves is strained using a type of teaspresso machine. Just customize your blend and enjoy.

Hestia
Hestia

This tea shop in the TD Centre is a Montreal-based brand, but it’s brought its collection of organic tea to the Financial District with a sleek tea bar. Find classics like chai and Moroccan mint alongside all-natural matcha drinks.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Tealish, @chickadvisor of David's Tea, @amelieebt of House of Tea, @uppdoo.boutique of Tealish, @maakoto56 of Tsaa Tea Shop, Jennifer M of Pippins Tea Company, @coffee_malem of Hestia

