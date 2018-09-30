The Best Afternoon Tea in Toronto
The best afternoon tea in Toronto is for when you’re feeling fancy. Centring around fragrant pots of fine tea, fizzing glasses of bubbly and towers of sweet and savoury treats like something out of a pastel fairytale, these ceremonies often take place in hotels or equally classy environs and tend to require reservations.
Here’s the best afternoon tea in Toronto.
Not only has afternoon tea been served at this hotel near the subway station of the same name for over a hundred years, a portion of the proceeds go towards a womens’ shelter. House pastries, scones and little croissant, pinwheel and open-faced finger sandwiches served with tea, champagne, sangria or mimosas make up the experience.
Reservations are required for afternoon tea served on weekends at this bar inside the Fairmont in the Financial District. Finger sandwiches are filled with smoked pastrami or egg and truffle, and pastries might include macarons and scones. There’s a range of options for champagne by the glass or bottle.
Reserve for fancy afternoon tea on weekends or walk in on weekdays 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. This hotel near Simcoe and Wellington actually has dedicated tea sommeliers that have created custom Sloane blends only available here, and afternoon tea pairs them with sweet and savoury nibbles. Of course, you can always opt for bubbly.
Parisian-quality macarons have landed in Toronto at this Yorkdale mall outpost of the bakery, where afternoon tea consists of three macarons, a madeleine and financier, mini tartelette, chou praline, croque-monsieur and delice griotte, a fruit salad, choice of two finger sandwiches and tea, coffee or hot chocolate.
Hector Vasquez at Windsor Arms
