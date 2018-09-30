Best of Toronto
Afternoon Tea Toronto

The Best Afternoon Tea in Toronto

The best afternoon tea in Toronto is for when you’re feeling fancy. Centring around fragrant pots of fine tea, fizzing glasses of bubbly and towers of sweet and savoury treats like something out of a pastel fairytale, these ceremonies often take place in hotels or equally classy environs and tend to require reservations. 

Here’s the best afternoon tea in Toronto.

Windsor Arms
1

Windsor Arms

Towers of house pastries, finger sandwiches and h’ors d’ouevres are like something out of a fairytale at this old-fashioned Yorkville hotel, accompanied by your own personal intricately decorated pot of tea chosen from page after page of options.

King Edward Hotel
2

King Edward Hotel

High-end afternoon tea at this magnificent old hotel near King station includes savoury finger sandwiches, pastries and scones such as mini fried chicken sandwiches and peach tartlets. Optionally upgrade from tea to champagne or sherry.

Old Mill Toronto
3

Old Mill Toronto

Not only has afternoon tea been served at this hotel near the subway station of the same name for over a hundred years, a portion of the proceeds go towards a womens’ shelter. House pastries, scones and little croissant, pinwheel and open-faced finger sandwiches served with tea, champagne, sangria or mimosas make up the experience.

Library Bar
4

Library Bar

Reservations are required for afternoon tea served on weekends at this bar inside the Fairmont in the Financial District. Finger sandwiches are filled with smoked pastrami or egg and truffle, and pastries might include macarons and scones. There’s a range of options for champagne by the glass or bottle.

Tsujiri Toronto Yonge St.
5

Tsujiri Toronto Yonge St.

Japanese afternoon tea is offered at the North York location of this cafe that’s a shrine to all things matcha. Sets of desserts might include matcha roll cakes, yuzu cheesecake, daifuku or matcha brownies. Specially sourced matcha teas are brewed tableside.

DEQ at the Ritz Carlton
6

DEQ at the Ritz Carlton

Reserve for fancy afternoon tea on weekends or walk in on weekdays 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. This hotel near Simcoe and Wellington actually has dedicated tea sommeliers that have created custom Sloane blends only available here, and afternoon tea pairs them with sweet and savoury nibbles. Of course, you can always opt for bubbly.

Sweet A La Mode
7

Sweet A La Mode

Afternoon tea can be found in a rather unexpected place among chain joints at Stockyards Village. Towers for two include house-baked goodies and mini smoked salmon and duck confit sandwiches.

t-buds
8

t-buds

Tea sandwiches, scones, quiche, petit fours and fresh fruit all topped off with a pot of tea and a flute of iced sparkling jasmine tea makes up the unique afternoon tea experience at this “lounge and creperie” near Yonge and Lawrence.

Laduree Toronto
9

Laduree Toronto

Parisian-quality macarons have landed in Toronto at this Yorkdale mall outpost of the bakery, where afternoon tea consists of three macarons, a madeleine and financier, mini tartelette, chou praline, croque-monsieur and delice griotte, a fruit salad, choice of two finger sandwiches and tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

Hector Vasquez at Windsor Arms

