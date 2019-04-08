Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
skateboard shop toronto

The Best Skateboard Shops in Toronto

The best skateboard shops in Toronto will fix your board mishaps, show you possible setups, and offer you the latest in skate culture and couture. This list includes both skate and long board shops, but we all know they aren't the same.

Here are the best skateboard shops in Toronto.

Adrift
1

Adrift

There’s a major focus on shoes and clothing at this subterraneous store by Richmond and Spadina, meaning it carries fewer hard goods than the average skate shop. You’ll find a few decks here but it’s mostly about tees, five panel hats, and Vans.

Hammer Skateboards
2

Hammer Skateboards

This small basement-level skate shop in the Beaches carries a ton of different board brands like Powell and Antihero, plus trucks, wheels, bearing packs and shoes. The product quality is top notch and expansive, especially their complete skateboard setups.

Blue Tile Lounge
3

Blue Tile Lounge

Just steps from Dunbat Skatepark in Dundas West is this shop stocking board, wheel, truck and other skate hardware brands that you won't find in other stores. They’ve definitely earned a reputation as a trusted destination shop for skaters of all levels.

Longboard Living
4

Longboard Living

This small, well-curated Kensington Market shop is where longboarding enthusiasts can find a range of boards, including a variety of electric or penny boards, and other accessories. Despite being a longboard-centric shop, they do blur the lines by carrying traditional skate-specific products as well.

Sanction
5

Sanction

It’s moved from the Junction to Thornhill, but this store still has a good selection of products for both beginners and more experienced riders. It's the perfect place for first-timers to get their initial setups, and for casual skaters to stock up on t-shirts or a new pair of sneakers.

Longboard Haven
6

Longboard Haven

This two-level longboard shop across from Moss Park is chock full of all kinds of products from boards, wheels, trucks, clothing and other necessary tools. It's a great place to go for equipment advice as well as a social spot to meet fellow longboarders.

Boardsports
7

Boardsports

This busy Leaside shop down the street from the Vanderhoof Skatepark is packed with skate, snow, cruise, long boarding, wake, kite and windsurfing gear. This is a really good place for beginners to get the advice and equipment they need to skate as safely as possible.

Roarockit
8

Roarockit

This unique shop in East York lets you build your own decks using their tools and raw materials. If you’re looking to customize your own longboard, skateboard or whatever board you choose to make, head to the store on Sunrise Avenue.

So Hip it Hurts
9

So Hip it Hurts

This Queen West mainstay sells skateboards, longboards, snowboards and cruisers. They also have a ton of clothing as well as sneakers from brands like Lakai, Nike, Supra and Vans. The sheer size of this four-room space can be a bit overwhelming, but there's no denying it's got one of the best selections of boards and accessories in the city.

