The Best Skateboard Shops in Toronto
The best skateboard shops in Toronto will fix your board mishaps, show you possible setups, and offer you the latest in skate culture and couture. This list includes both skate and long board shops, but we all know they aren't the same.
Here are the best skateboard shops in Toronto.
This small, well-curated Kensington Market shop is where longboarding enthusiasts can find a range of boards, including a variety of electric or penny boards, and other accessories. Despite being a longboard-centric shop, they do blur the lines by carrying traditional skate-specific products as well.
This Queen West mainstay sells skateboards, longboards, snowboards and cruisers. They also have a ton of clothing as well as sneakers from brands like Lakai, Nike, Supra and Vans. The sheer size of this four-room space can be a bit overwhelming, but there's no denying it's got one of the best selections of boards and accessories in the city.
Sanction, Adrift, Hammer Skateboards, Blue Tile Lounge, Longboard Living, Sanction, Longboard Haven, Boardsports, So Hip It Hurts
