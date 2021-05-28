The Best Sausages in Toronto
The best sausages in Toronto give you reason to fire up the BBQ. Butchers are crafting these meaty casings with care, filling them up with a satifsying array of delicious ground meat, veggies, and sometimes even fruit to make your favourite bratwurst, andouille, and chorizo.
Here's where to find the best sausages in Toronto.
Meat heads rely on this Kensington Market butcher (with a second location in Little India) for its consistent array of uniquely flavoured sausages. Heritage pork with spicy rapini, wild boar chorizo and lamb shawarma sausages are a few of the fancier ones sold alongside your basic breakfast links and hot Italian.
This restaurant-meets-deli in Castlefield carries a strong selection of staples that are seasoned and made in-house. Wild boar sausage, rapini and fennel varieties are all made with heritage pork raised by Mennonite farmers from Bachert Meats, no antibiotics or hormones.
Jesse Milns of Cumbrae's. Additional Photos by Cumbraes, Vince Gasparros, Bespoke Butchers, Meating on Queen, Stock in Trade.
