The best sausages in Toronto give you reason to fire up the BBQ. Butchers are crafting these meaty casings with care, filling them up with a satifsying array of delicious ground meat, veggies, and sometimes even fruit to make your favourite bratwurst, andouille, and chorizo. 

Here's where to find the best sausages in Toronto. 
 

Sanagan's Meat Locker
1

Sanagan's Meat Locker

Meat heads rely on this Kensington Market butcher (with a second location in Little India) for its consistent array of uniquely flavoured sausages. Heritage pork with spicy rapini, wild boar chorizo and lamb shawarma sausages are a few of the fancier ones sold alongside your basic breakfast links and hot Italian. 

Cumbrae's on Queen
2

Cumbrae's on Queen

All three Toronto locations of this butcher shop are an excellent source for old-school, hand-cranked sausages. Popular flavours include mild Italian with fennel seeds and 10-piece packs of essential breakfast bangers. 

Healthy Butcher
3

Healthy Butcher

This all-organic butcher has locations on Queen West and Eglinton West where the summer BBQ menu bills a variety of meaty offerings. Sausage options include lamb merguez, paleo venison breakfast sausages and keto pork made with organic pumpkin seeds. 

Vince Gasparros
4

Vince Gasparros

Bloorcourt’s family-owned butcher shop has been casing up sausages for decades. They have three types based on old family recipes, including lamb, mild or hot Italian sausages and Barese, a mix of chicken and beef.

Bespoke Butchers
5

Bespoke Butchers

Whether from their shops in the Annex, Leslieville or their St. Lawrence Market outpost, Sausage King, you’re sure to find organic, ethically sourced meats from Ontario farmers. They offer tons of flavours, including maple bacon chicken sriracha and turkey apple sage.

Speducci Mercatto
6

Speducci Mercatto

This restaurant-meets-deli in Castlefield carries a strong selection of staples that are seasoned and made in-house. Wild boar sausage, rapini and fennel varieties are all made with heritage pork raised by Mennonite farmers from Bachert Meats, no antibiotics or hormones.

Meating on Queen
7

Meating on Queen

This butcher in Leslieville is selling grass-fed meats packed in sausages made in-house. Get summer-ready with their salchichas, which come in flavours like strawberry and baby spinach or their Golden 3 Amigos, a mix of rib eye, NY striploin and top sirloin. 

Carniceria El Gaucho
8

Carniceria El Gaucho

North York’s popular meat wholesaler specializes in Latin American BBQ essentials. Their chorizos made Argentine- or Colombian-style are always a hit. You’ll also find morcilla blood sausages and other daily offerings in store.

Stock in Trade
9

Stock in Trade

Head to Gerrard St. East for this butcher shop making small-batch sausages with hormone-free meat. Past flavours have included smoked pork maple bangers, but offerings change daily. It’s recommended you call ahead to see what’s in store. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns of Cumbrae's. Additional Photos by Cumbraes, Vince Gasparros, Bespoke Butchers, Meating on Queen, Stock in Trade.

