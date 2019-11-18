Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 21 minutes ago
pet stores toronto

The Best Pet Stores in Toronto

The best pet stores in Toronto sell all the accoutrements needed to live your best pet owner life. Offering all-natural treats, luxury leashes, the finest scratching posts money can buy, and animals, a.k.a. new best friends to-be, these animal lifestyle emporiums definitely go beyond your standard Pet Valu or Petsmart stock. 

Here are the best pet stores in Toronto.

Wag on the Danforth
1

Wag on the Danforth

This family-run business on the Danforth has been a go-to source of pet knowledge for over a decade. They’re known for holding adopt-a-thons in partnership with Toronto Cat Rescue ever year, and their selection of all-natural (even grain-free) pet food is pretty impressive.

Menagerie Pet Shop
2

Menagerie Pet Shop

You’ll probably recognize this shop by the massive iguana that’s perched on its window. This Cabbagetown staple carries everything from holistic pet foods and aquatic plants to an array of tropical fish, amphibians, and birds.

Timmie Doggie Outfitters
3

Timmie Doggie Outfitters

Visit either the West Queen West shop or the location in Leslieville for designer toys, gourmet food, and even cable-knit sweaters so that you’re doggo is the flyest canine in the park, especially after a visit to their wellness spa.

The Dog Bowl
4

The Dog Bowl

Only trusted brands from Canada and North America are for sale at this shop across from Trinity Bellwoods Park. They’re proud proprietors of the doggie vision supplement Ocu-GLO, along with a list of other hygiene supplements and even hip- or joint-health products.

Helmutt's Pet Supply
5

Helmutt's Pet Supply

Also not far from Trinity Bellwoods is this shop that offers discounts when you buy eco-friendly products like biodegradable poop bags, cat litter, organic cat grass, and more. Their food brands run the gamut from Healthy Paws to PureVita.

Dogfather & Co
6

Dogfather & Co

Grooming is the forte of this brand with stores by Rosedale Station and Yorkville. As its locations suggest, your pooch should expect nothing but the most upscale treatment. Luxe orthopedic beds and adorable onesies will make you wish you were the one living in the dog house instead.

Wooftown
7

Wooftown

Located right by Summerhill station, this large pet store brand with international locations has one of the biggest selections of things to feed your pet. There’s no shortage of kibble brands, canned recipes, dried food, or frozen, raw eats for Mr. Paws.

Kennel Cafe
8

Kennel Cafe

Jaunt over to this Roncy shop that’s been open since 1998 (revived after a tragic fire in 2012) or to the one in Mimico for all animal needs. Find accessories, toys, grooming tools, supplements, and holistic food for your domesticated friend, regardless if they bark or meow.

Small Wonders Pet Emporium
9

Small Wonders Pet Emporium

The best part about this Danforth pet store is definitely its pair of resident cats, Diego and Rupert, who are so beloved they have their own fan club. Aside from them, though, Small Wonders is a great place for advice and any other animal necessities.

