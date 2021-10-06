The Best Animal Hospitals in Toronto
The best animal hospital in Toronto is the one you’ll trust your pet with in a crisis. Not all facilities offer emergency services but they do offer expert vets and extensive pet care services when you’re in a pinch.
Here are the best animal hospitals in Toronto.
This full-service hospital by Jane subway station opens early and runs until 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. It’s one of the few places that operates seven days a week. They accept emergency cases along with appointments for everything from vaccinations to dental care, surgeries, radiology and microchipping.
What started as in 1999 as a clinic on West Queen West has since moved to become the go-to on Dundas West. The extensive list of onsite services here include all the necessary medical, surgical and dental procedures, plus pain management and anesthesia. Dundas West also works alongside a number of animal rescue groups.
Canines and cats living in the Annex are in good hands at this clinic with a reputation for decent pricing. It offers all the standard medical and surgical care plus homeopathy options for pets. The downside is that this clinic doesn’t have a website, so all inquiries and appointments must be made over the phone.
Sitting right at the corner of Queen and Jones is this local dependable with a service list stacked with all the staple medical and surgical procedures. If your pet needs medication but hates pills, the clinic works closely with a compounding pharmacy that can turn those pills into liquids or even treats that your pet will actually like.
If you call West Queen West home, this should be your go-to for pet care, especially if you have an anxious animal on your hands. This stylish clinic implements strategies from the Fear Free Program that include calming music in soundproofed exam rooms, dimmable lighting and pheromone diffusers.
Offering preventative, medical, surgical, dental and emergency services is this clinic on Roncy, which has been run by Dr. Henry Skutelsky and Dr. Hana Schwarz for the last three decades. The clinic also accepts blood donations from eligible donor dogs to help other canines in need.
Bickford Park Animal Hospital offers just about every procedure in the book. Whether your pet is in need of some dermatological help or a serious non-elective surgery, the staff at this Bloorcourt office can help. Bonus: It's located right across the street from Christie Pits, so getting there by subway is a breeze.
Thorough follow-up care and robust help from the call center make this animal hospital on the Danforth a literal lifesaver. Aside from being AAHA accredited, Blue Cross also offers speedy processes for x-ray and lab results. They’re also known to review the case of every in-hospital pet daily at 4 p.m.
Flea treatment, microchipping, spaying, full surgical care: this hospital on St. Clair West does it all. Wychwood offers full boarding and grooming services, including full shave-downs and nail trimming. It doesn’t stop at cats and dogs, either. Your guinea pig, rabbit or any other pocket pet can get a consultation here as well.
It’s not always about curing unpredictable emergencies, though this clinic on Gerrard East will happily take those cases on during regular hours. Preventative measures are just as important (and often cost-saving), which is why this AAHA accredited practice also offers a number of wellness programs to keep your animal in top shape.
This clinic has been around since the 1930s, meaning generations of pets and owners have come through these doors. It’s one of the few clinics in the GTA to offer laparoscopic surgeries, which utilize fibre optic telescopes and cameras to avoid large incisions, most commonly for less painful spays.
Fully accessible examination rooms or house called can be scheduled at this Leslieville clinic. Counselling, surgeries, senior pet care and dental services are available here, not just for furry friends but also for friends ranging from birds to mice to reptiles, even in emergencies.
Cabbagetown Pet Clinic. Additional photos by Dundas West, Emily Thai of Bathurst Dupont, Wychwood Park, Blue Cross, Leslieville Animal Hospital, Bickford Park, Queen West Animal Hospital, Roncesvalles Animal Hospital, Toronto Kitten Rescue of Kingsway Animal Hospital, Bloor Animal Hospital, Greenwood Park, Cabbagetown Pet Clinic, Bay Cat and Dog, Eglinton Vet, Erin-Shauna of Laird-Eglinton. With files from Alice Prender.
