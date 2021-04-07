The Best Pet Grooming and Daycare in Toronto
The best pet grooming and daycare spots in Toronto offer some much-needed services to urban pet owners. Whether you need a dog-sitter for a day, a stress-free grooming environment or even shuttling services to and from home, these businesses have you and your animal friends covered, though services will vary depending on lockdown status.
Here are the best pet grooming and daycare spots in Toronto.
Essentially a luxury resort for animals, these playcares by the airport and on Sherbourne offer daytime sessions with tons of stimulation and socialization so your pup can go home happy and exhausted. Their YYZ location by the airport (which also has an indoor pool) offers boarding dogs and lofts for cats.
Located on East Danforth, this pet hub is a cage-free daycare that comes with mid-day walks if booking for a full-day visit. They’re then treated to an “anxiety-free slumber”. Their “spaw” offers bathing and brushing, or a full groom. The store is also stocked up with Canadian-made food, treats, clothing, and toys.
This Bloorcourt daycare is run by active dog rescuers and volunteers, and some proceeds from Woof make it toward animal rescue agencies. It has an indoor and fenced outdoor space, with shuttle services that will take your dog home and back. Grooming services run from simple touch-ups to flea treatments.
With 12,000 square feet of indoor and straw-covered outdoor play area, this daycare on Eastern Avenue boasts the largest off-leash dog run in the city. Aside from opening at 7 a.m. on weekdays (a great advantage to getting your day started early), they also have custom dog shuttles, a full list of grooming treatments, and private sleeping accommodations for dogs of all sizes.
This Junction business has been offering grooming and daycare services since 1996. Their 2,400-square-foot facility runs scheduled activities throughout the day in a climate-controlled facility. They also have dog training from Platinum K9 and a spa that will tidy your pooch from the ears down to the nails.
There are three locations of this full-service dog daycare, including one in Bloor West Village and another in North York. Walking services, boarding with laundry included, grooming, training, and shuttling are available. They even have an in-house animal chiropractor who practices Kineso-taping for animals and canine massage therapy.
This Wilson Heights daycare has a spacious outdoor fenced yard and two large playrooms for different-sized dogs. Their daycare provides lots of physical and mental stimulation, plus dog training. They offer dog-walking services to North York and midtown residents. If you’re the kind of dog owner that celebrates birthdays (of course you are) they have specials for that too.
Co-owners Svita Khaneja and Amber Kozma run this 3,600-square-foot facility on Lake Shore Blvd. West, which has extensive services for both cats and dogs. They have boarding and daycare, vet tech services, dog walking, a Doggie Taxi, and a spa that offer bubble baths, dematting, coat blow-outs, and even butt cleaning.
Park9
