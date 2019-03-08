Best of Toronto
The Best Late Night Cafes in Toronto

The best late night cafes in Toronto are for night owls who don't just want to drink beer, wine or cocktails after sundown. These places have all the coffee you need to keep senses sharp as you work or chat until all hours in their comfy spaces, and should you want to switch over to liquor at some of these places, that’s your call.

Here are the best late night cafes in Toronto.
 

Snakes and Lattes (College St.)
1

Snakes and Lattes (College St.)

Annex, Eglinton and Little Italy locations of this cafe are open until at least 1 a.m. every night for your board game, beer drinking and coffee sipping pleasure.

Tango Palace Coffee Company
2

Tango Palace Coffee Company

This moody Leslieville cafe with lots of exposed brick is open until 11 p.m. every night and is up and running by 6:30 a.m. again each morning.

Boxcar Social (Temperance)
3

Boxcar Social (Temperance)

Booze and coffee collide at many locations of this cafe empire across the city, so it only makes sense that most of them are open until midnight.

Balzac's Coffee
4

Balzac's Coffee

One of Toronto’s most historic neighbourhoods is also home to one of our city’s most popular cafes, open until 8 p.m. for an after dinner or pre theatre coffee. Multiple other locations have similar hours.

Broadview Hotel Cafe + Bar
5

Broadview Hotel Cafe + Bar

Seeing as this cafe is situated in a Riverside hotel, naturally they serve coffee all hours of the day and night alongside booze and food.

Voodoo Child
6

Voodoo Child

This funky Little Italy bar serves their inventive and beautiful beverages including over half a dozen coffee cocktails until last call at 2 a.m.

El Almacen
7

El Almacen

This Latin American cafe on West Queen West is known for their yerba mate and Mexican brunch and also hosts events, their hours extending until 9 p.m.

Cafe Pamenar
8

Cafe Pamenar

Kensington has this cafe bar that occasionally doubles as a venue and boasts a sick back patio, open until midnight most nights and 2 a.m. on weekends. They also have WiFi and great caesars.

Remarkable Bean (Beaches)
9

Remarkable Bean (Beaches)

This decades-old cafe is open until 10 p.m. every day, with pastry options that are often just as remarkable as their coffee.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns. Additional photos by Hector Vasquez at Snakes & Lattes, @dylancourville at Tango Palace, @somethingdelightful6 at Cafe Pamenar, Matt Forsythe at Remarkable Bean.

