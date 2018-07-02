The Best Frozen Yogurt in Toronto
The best frozen yogurt in Toronto is refreshing, light, and usually a healthier alternative to its fattier counterpart. Deck out your fro-yo in all varieties of fruits and candy for a sweet and tangy summer treat.
Here are the best spots to grab frozen yogurt in Toronto.
Open seasonally, this Forest Hill Village spot serves fro-yo in cups and cones. You’ll find flavours like oreo, lychee and mangosteen out of their tiny little space. Don’t be prepared to stay long, there’s no seating inside — though you might be able to nab one of five seats out front.
