Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Frozen Yogurt Toronto

The Best Frozen Yogurt in Toronto

The best frozen yogurt in Toronto is refreshing, light, and usually a healthier alternative to its fattier counterpart. Deck out your fro-yo in all varieties of fruits and candy for a sweet and tangy summer treat.

Here are the best spots to grab frozen yogurt in Toronto. 

Grk Ygrt
1

Grk Ygrt

Everything at this Kensington fro-yo provider is all-natural. Fresh yogurt is made in-house using Ontario dairy, mixed with local honey and lemon juice. You can also add chia and delicious homemade granola oats on top.

deKefir
2

deKefir

Located in the PATH, this store specializes in Kefir — which is basically a yogurt with more healthy probiotics and more protein than regular yogurt. You can get it in smoothie, parfait or frozen soft serve form, lightly sweetened with cane sugar.

Yogurty's (Queen West)
3

Yogurty's (Queen West)

One of the first DIY fro-yo chains to get popular in the city, this brand has three locations. You can serve yourself from over 150 flavours of yogurt, then top it off with a ridiculous selection of goods like Angry Bird gummies and lychee balls.

Pinkberry
4

Pinkberry

Everyone was excited for this American chain to hit the city, and since then they’ve expanded to three stores. Good news for lactose sufferers: they have a few dairy-free flavours, and you can also find their yogurt at certain Second Cup locations.

Menchies (Little Italy)
5

Menchies (Little Italy)

Another popular DIY spot, there’s a variety of flavours to choose from in categories like nonfat, lowfat, tart, sorbet and no sugar added. Enjoy a delicious cake batter-flavoured yogurt covered in all your favourite toppings for a relatively guilt-free indulgence.

Cosmic Treats
6

Cosmic Treats

Known for all things vegan, the yogurt here is made of organic, non-GMO soy that’s completely gluten and nut-free. Blend it with your choice of blueberries, mangos, strawberries or pineapple for a super healthy and refreshing dessert.

Summer's Ice Cream
7

Summer's Ice Cream

This Yorkville spot has been serving homemade icey treats since 1984, so you can bet there fro-yo is good. They rotate through 10 simple, but creamy fruity flavours like key lime pie and banana, which you can get in a sugar cone.

My Favourite Ice Cream Shop
8

My Favourite Ice Cream Shop

This little Rosedale gem has been around for over 25 years. Cash only, you’ll find crowds of people during the summer lining up for ice cream and fruity yogurts made with frozen fruits — a certified Rosedale resident tradition.

Village Chill
9

Village Chill

Open seasonally, this Forest Hill Village spot serves fro-yo in cups and cones. You’ll find flavours like oreo, lychee and mangosteen out of their tiny little space. Don’t be prepared to stay long, there’s no seating inside — though you might be able to nab one of five seats out front.

Photos by

@to.masticator and @thismarbledlife of deKEFIR, @gabysheiner of The Village Chill, @itsafoodbaby of Yogurty's, @summersicecream of Summer's Ice Cream

