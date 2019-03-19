Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 42 minutes ago
clothing toronto

The Best Clothing Stores for Local Design in Toronto

The best clothing stores for local design are where to shop looks by designers based in Toronto, or at least in Canada. Forgo big name brands from abroad and lend your dollar to some talented locals instead—the city is full of them.

Here are the best clothing stores for local design in Toronto.

Coal Miner's Daughter (Queen St.)
1

Coal Miner's Daughter (Queen St.)

With a location on Queen West, on Dundas West, and another on Roncy, this local brand has been stocking Canadian-made womenswear and accessories since 2009. With a mandate of filling their store at least 80 per cent full with goods from Canadian designers, you’ll find stuff from Toronto brands like Moonlight for Violet and Aunt Rae.

Fresh Collective (Roncesvalles)
2

Fresh Collective (Roncesvalles)

This trio of stores reps Toronto hard by specializing in independent local designers making jewellery, cool lifestyle items and clothing. They even offer coaching for up and coming coming Toronto designers who need help launching their lines, and their Roncy store specifically carries collections from new makers.

Shopgirls Gallery Boutique
3

Shopgirls Gallery Boutique

It’s Canadian- and hand-made everything at this Parkdale store. They stock women’s wear from more than 50 Canadian designers, with an emphasis on carrying basics, yoga jeans, and intimates for women of all shapes and sizes.

Gerhard Supply
4

Gerhard Supply

Find high-quality and fashion-forward looks from Canadian companies here, like the outdoor-friendly Vancouver brand Wings + Horns and 18 Waits, which manufactures and tailors their clothes right here in Toronto. You can also shop this Junction store’s in-house brand, In Situ.

Crywolf
5

Crywolf

All the fun and cozy garments from this Ossington boutique are designed by owners Rose Chang and Stephanie Drabik. There’s an impressive stock of hats, home goods and unisex clothes printed with cute sloths, wolves, and other charming cartoon characters.

Muttonhead
6

Muttonhead

Perhaps one of Toronto’s most well-known unisex lines, the brand’s flagship on Roncy is one of the best places in the city to get a toque or five-panel. All their stuff is gender-neutral and designed in Toronto. They also stock some other Canadian brands like bags from YNOT.

North Standard Trading Post
7

North Standard Trading Post

Ultra Canadian, outdoorsy wear is the specialty of this Parkdale store. While not everything in the store is made in Canada, they’ve got plenty of North American-made stuff branded with their own bear logo, and offer cozy wool throws from P.E.I. brand Macausland Woolen Mills.

Comrags
8

Comrags

The creation of two Ryerson grads, this women’s wear brand located at Dundas West has been operating in the city since 1983. Comrags' modern, sleek looks are all designed and produced in-house in the studio above the store, though you can find their line at shops around the city.

The Legends League
9

The Legends League

It doesn’t get more Toronto than this streetwear store by Toronto creative Bryan Espiritu. This homegrown brand has moved from being a successful online operation to its own shop on Camden Street, where you can shop the store’s EspirituSucks and LL Staples collections.

