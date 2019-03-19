The Best Clothing Stores for Local Design in Toronto
The best clothing stores for local design are where to shop looks by designers based in Toronto, or at least in Canada. Forgo big name brands from abroad and lend your dollar to some talented locals instead—the city is full of them.
Here are the best clothing stores for local design in Toronto.
With a location on Queen West, on Dundas West, and another on Roncy, this local brand has been stocking Canadian-made womenswear and accessories since 2009. With a mandate of filling their store at least 80 per cent full with goods from Canadian designers, you’ll find stuff from Toronto brands like Moonlight for Violet and Aunt Rae.
This trio of stores reps Toronto hard by specializing in independent local designers making jewellery, cool lifestyle items and clothing. They even offer coaching for up and coming coming Toronto designers who need help launching their lines, and their Roncy store specifically carries collections from new makers.
Ultra Canadian, outdoorsy wear is the specialty of this Parkdale store. While not everything in the store is made in Canada, they’ve got plenty of North American-made stuff branded with their own bear logo, and offer cozy wool throws from P.E.I. brand Macausland Woolen Mills.
