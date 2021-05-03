Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Bibimbap Toronto

The Best Bibimbap in Toronto

The best bibimbap in Toronto brings this soul-warming medley of rice, meat and veggies together in a hot stone pot. Takeout means you won’t get the sizzling component that comes with the dolsot experience, but this Korean bowl of wonders will hit the spot any way with its ingredients and a vibrant addition of gochujang. 

Here’s the best bibimbap in Toronto.
 

Kimchi Korea House
1

Kimchi Korea House

Michelle Lee and her nephew Jin have been cooking Korean comfort foods out of this Dundas and Bay restaurant since 2012. There are 13 varieties of bibimbap ranging from $11.95 to $30.95 for a version with lobster. You can also add cheese for a little extra.

Bi Bim Bap
2

Bi Bim Bap

As its name suggests, this "riceteria" on Eglinton West prides itself on its mixed rice meals. Their versions come on white or brown rice, with eight veggies and your choice of protein on top. They’ve also developed their own hot sauces with varying levels of spice.

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu
3

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

This Korean mini-chain has expanded to three locations since it first opened in Koreatown in 2001. While tofu is the specialty here, the bibimbap with beef, zucchini, egg and bean sprouts remains a fan favourite. 

Mama Lee's Korean Kitchen
4

Mama Lee's Korean Kitchen

Young Lee is cooking up a menu of homey eats from her Korean takeout spot at Yonge and Lakeshore. That includes bibimbap with your choice of beef or chicken, served with Lee’s housemade sauces like spicy bibimbap or sesame soy. 

Mama Chef Korean
5

Mama Chef Korean

This Koreatown staple is a dependable spot for all your favourite dishes. The hot stone bibimbap options average around $15.99 but the restaurant also offers more expensive toppings like kalbi beef, spicy squid or eel.

Sunrise House
6

Sunrise House

The bright green facade of this popular Koreatown restaurant has stood as a beacon for bimbimbap since it opened more than a decade ago. You’ll find an assortment of the classic options running for $15.99 and less.

Cho Sun Ok
7

Cho Sun Ok

Naengmyeon noodles are the claim to fame at this comfortable Thornhill spot but nearly everything on the menu is good, including their jangjorim bibimbap with beef flank instead of basic sliced beef.

Dasoni
8

Dasoni

Hanjeongsik, a multi-course meal that brings a collection of 12 dishes straight to your table, is the experience that sets this restaurant on St. Clair West apart. In lieu of this dine-in feast, opt for an order of fool-proof bibimbap.

Chaban
9

Chaban

The Queensway has this quiet gem for sizzling hot plates, where nearly everything on the menu makes you want to book a flight to Korea, stat. Their signature chaban dolsot bibimbap brings veggies and beef together in the most satisfying way.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Mama Lee's. Additional photos by elekricmongooserika6213, Dasoni, @jyujyu_eats of Sunrise House.

