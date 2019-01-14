Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
best fashion toronto

The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto

The best new fashion stores in Toronto have you covered style-wise from head to toe, with a nice mix of men’s and women’s clothing stores. Whether you’re looking for an affordable look or high-end ensembles, these stores have your closet covered.

Here are the best new fashion stores in Toronto.

Milk Toronto
1

Milk Toronto

SNEAKERTUB founder Kamaj Silva has brought his curated collection of sneakers and streetwear to the Junction Triangle with this milk-themed store. Stuff is actually really affordable here, and though it’s mostly men’s stuff, there is a small selection of womenswear too.

Uncle Otis
2

Uncle Otis

Yorkville staple Uncle Otis is faring well in its new location in Chinatown. As usual, this contemporary menswear store is a one-stop shop for high-end brands from the U.K. and Japan. Shop whole looks from their racks, which are conveniently sorted by colour blocks.

AREA+001
3

AREA+001

It’s all about exclusive looks at this menswear store. Find rare pieces from international designers like Y/Project and Undecorated. Make sure to come with a sizeable budget, especially if you’re shopping at the back of the store from brands like Archivio J.M. Ribot.

Coffee and Clothing
4

Coffee and Clothing

Part cafe and part vintage store, this cozy Leslieville shop offers a really good selection of pre-loved clothing. Denim and oldschool pieces from Calvin Klein are all on the racks here, with lots of unisex looks that anyone can rock.

Pink Canary
5

Pink Canary

Basically the only non-vintage clothing store in Kensington, this fun L.A.-inspired store is all about on-trend looks. New items come in weekly, so there’s no end of new women’s essentials, cocktail dresses, and jeans to peruse for obsessed fashionista.

Unika Swim
6

Unika Swim

Considering how stretchy swimsuits are supposed to be, it’s hard to find one that fits perfectly. Luckily this swimwear brand in Yorkville provides bathing suits that can be customized down to the print, with over 150 options for all body types.

The Latest Scoop
7

The Latest Scoop

It’s all about the hottest seasonal styles at this spacious Ossington store. It’s all-in-one kind of store: you’ll find everything here: shoes, accessories, jeans, and even birthday cards. They refresh their stock every single Thursday, so expect new finds weekly.

The Feral
8

The Feral

If moody, all-black looks are your thing, this popular store on West Queen West is for you. Pieces from designer Zakariah Milana include their signature parachute utility-themed looks, accessories from Blackbones Jewelery and backpacks from Pangolin.

Nevada Rose
9

Nevada Rose

This Little Portugal store deals in super sensual women’s fits designed only for certified sexpots, from bodysuits to flirty tanks and sheer crops. Not sure if they intended to name themselves after the Marc McAndrews book about brothels in Nevada, but either way, I’m into it.

Hector Vasquez at Milk

The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto

The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto

