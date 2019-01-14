The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto
The best new fashion stores in Toronto have you covered style-wise from head to toe, with a nice mix of men’s and women’s clothing stores. Whether you’re looking for an affordable look or high-end ensembles, these stores have your closet covered.
Here are the best new fashion stores in Toronto.
SNEAKERTUB founder Kamaj Silva has brought his curated collection of sneakers and streetwear to the Junction Triangle with this milk-themed store. Stuff is actually really affordable here, and though it’s mostly men’s stuff, there is a small selection of womenswear too.
Hector Vasquez at Milk
