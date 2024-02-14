The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto
The best new cheap eats in Toronto make it easy to dine like royalty, even on a budget. Offering plenty of variety, from breakfast through to late night, these spots crush cravings without breaking the bank. If you thought eating out was off the table, think again.
Here are the best new cheap eat restaurants that opened in Toronto during 2023.
Palestinian street food should always be cheap and cheerful. At this Leaside spot, it's also generously-portioned, deeply flavoured and super satisfying. Layered with chicken, beef, cheese, garlic sauce, mayo, pickles and a sassy hit of pomegranate molasses, the special wrap is hard to beat.
At this Brockton Village takeout spot, pizza rises above its simple cheap-eats status thanks to sourdough crust and oodles of fresh toppings. Even large, loaded pies, like the Jala Pep and Vegan Bianca, will leave you flush enough to add wings to your order. There's affordable pizza by the slice here too.
Fareen Karim. Additional photos, @torontofood of Island Foods, @loz.shawarma, @chilliypepper
