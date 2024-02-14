Best of Toronto
The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

The best new cheap eats in Toronto make it easy to dine like royalty, even on a budget. Offering plenty of variety, from breakfast through to late night, these spots crush cravings without breaking the bank. If you thought eating out was off the table, think again.

Here are the best new cheap eat restaurants that opened in Toronto during 2023.

Taqueria el Pastorcito
1

Taqueria el Pastorcito

A menu of saucy, cheesy, meaty Mexican staples draws crowds to this casual Bloordale Village restaurant. With prices rarely veering above the $10 mark, you can splurge on horchata and flan on every visit.

Yunnan Noodle Shack
2

Yunnan Noodle Shack

When cash, and the desire to natter, are running short, this solo dining spot in Baldwin Village delivers exactly what you crave. Sup on fortifying broth, piled high with meat, tofu, blood cake, springy noodles, and more, and steel yourself to re-enter the fray.

Island Foods
3

Island Foods

The opening of this beloved local restaurant signalled an influx of Caribbean staples – from roti and curry goat to stewed oxtail and doubles — to West Queen West. Fat enough to challenge fierce hunger, roti is a mammoth meal that you can actually afford.

Keko Shawarma
4

Keko Shawarma

A menu of fresh Middle Eastern fare demands attention at this family-owned restaurant in the Junction. On days when kebab plates feel out of reach, pides, hulking wraps and shawarma poutine sate at a price you can swallow. 

LOZ Shawarma
5

LOZ Shawarma

Palestinian street food should always be cheap and cheerful. At this Leaside spot, it's also generously-portioned, deeply flavoured and super satisfying. Layered with chicken, beef, cheese, garlic sauce, mayo, pickles and a sassy hit of pomegranate molasses, the special wrap is hard to beat.

Acute Pizzeria
6

Acute Pizzeria

At this Brockton Village takeout spot, pizza rises above its simple cheap-eats status thanks to sourdough crust and oodles of fresh toppings. Even large, loaded pies, like the Jala Pep and Vegan Bianca, will leave you flush enough to add wings to your order. There's affordable pizza by the slice here too.

Chilliy Pepper Tacos
7

Chilliy Pepper Tacos

Beyond an assortment of $5 tacos, this laid-back Annex restaurant entices with a selection of burritos, tortas and quesadillas built with fresh, house-made ingredients. On Wednesdays, get a whopping five tacos for a mere $20.

Sleepy Pete's
8

Sleepy Pete's

Stuffed with egg and sausage, fried chicken, beer-battered fish, or even ham, Jarlsberg and blueberry jam, the sandwiches at this Kensington Market are the epitome of handheld comfort. House-baked goods, loaded salads, soups, and more just add to the appeal.

Masa Deli
9

Masa Deli

Serious appetites don't stand a chance faced with the plump tortas, sandwiches, bowls and tamales coming out of the kitchen at this Dovercourt Village café. For less than $20, quaff a cortadito, rip into a sausage and egg sandwich and squirrel away a media luna to perk you up midday.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim. Additional photos, @torontofood of Island Foods, @loz.shawarma, @chilliypepper
The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

