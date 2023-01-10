Best of Toronto
The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The best new bakeries in Toronto for 2022 wowed lovers of sweets and carbs with their takes on baked goods. These gems have been stocking pastry cases and shelves full of cinnamon buns, donuts and breads.

Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto for 2022.

Sticky Bakery
1

Sticky Bakery

Cinnamon buns and cupcakes reign supreme at this new St. Clair West bakery. It's a new start for cupcake queen Jean Blacklock, who previously closed down all locations of her chain Prairie Girl Bakery.

Breadhead
2

Breadhead

You can now pick up baked goods like Basque cheesecakes, crullers, croissants and signature bagel bombs from the new brick-and-mortar space for this lockdown project in Dovercourt Village.

Le Conciliabule Lab
3

Le Conciliabule Lab

The people behind Conci now have this new but similar spot in Cabbagetown serving up their superb French baked goods like croissants, baguettes and Danishes.

Unholy Donuts
4

Unholy Donuts

Brioche donuts in gourmet flavours like milk chocolate mousse, cinnamon sugar, carrot cake, matcha glaze, strawberry chantilly, chocolate sundae and key lime curd pie are now available from this spot in Church Wellesley Village.

Frenchies Doughnuts
5

Frenchies Doughnuts

You can create your own custom donuts at this bakery near Bloor and Kipling in Etobicoke by choosing an icing, toppings and drizzle, but they also have premade options like the Margarita, Cinnatella, Mocha Crunch or Breakfast of Champions with maple dip, bacon and egg candies.

6ix Donutz
6

6ix Donutz

Mini donuts have been making a splash at this tiny spot on West Queen West that tops their creations with colourful glazes. Choose from blue vanilla, strawberry, dulce de leche, nutella, and more.

Mochi Doh
7

Mochi Doh

If you're looking for a new mochi donut spot, you have to head to this new Scarborough bakery on Kennedy Rd. for flavours like matcha latte, milk tea, coffee and milk chocolate churro.

Andrea's Cookies
8

Andrea's Cookies

Cookies are now being served out of this window in High Park, with weekly rotating flavours like salted toffee, honey nut, birthday cake, lemon poppyseed, red velvet and triple chocolate.

Bricolage Bakery
9

Bricolage Bakery

This artisan bakery in Brockton Village has been coming up with the most creative breads, croissants and buns ever since they opened. Expect strong savoury flavours and traditional techniques.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Breadhead
The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

