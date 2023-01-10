The Best New Bakeries in Toronto
The best new bakeries in Toronto for 2022 wowed lovers of sweets and carbs with their takes on baked goods. These gems have been stocking pastry cases and shelves full of cinnamon buns, donuts and breads.
Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto for 2022.
Cinnamon buns and cupcakes reign supreme at this new St. Clair West bakery. It's a new start for cupcake queen Jean Blacklock, who previously closed down all locations of her chain Prairie Girl Bakery.
The people behind Conci now have this new but similar spot in Cabbagetown serving up their superb French baked goods like croissants, baguettes and Danishes.
Hector Vasquez at Breadhead
Join the conversation Load comments