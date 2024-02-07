Toronto man is going viral for wearing the Apple Vision Pro around the city

If you've seen a man walking around downtown Toronto with the seemingly sci-fi-esque Apple Vision Pro, you're not alone.

Tech TikToker @canoopsy has gone viral for videos of him strolling through Toronto with the VR headset strapped on.

His most viral video, showing him walking down the street and using the headset at Yonge Dundas Square, has gotten over 23 million views in 3 days.

Announced in 2023, the Apple Vision Pro is marketed as a product to help people blend virtual space with real life. Users can use their eyes, hands, and voice to control the headset.

In other videos, Canoopsy demonstrates how he integrates the device into his everyday life. Here's him using it at a coffee shop.

He said that "nobody seemed to really notice or care," which in his opinion, is a good thing.

After connecting his personal hotspot to his Vision Pro, he spends his time doing normal coffee shop things like catching up on emails, with his hands gesturing around to buttons only he can see.

In another video, he goes grocery shopping, using the headset to keep track of his list. He even "drops" the list at some point, having to bend down in real life to "pick it up" (something the comments were quick to point out and poke fun at.)

Overall he calls the experience futuristic — but says interacting with the device feels "super natural."

Some in his comments have strong feelings against Canoopsy's daily headset use.

"Brainrot," said one user, putting their opinion in the simplest terms. Others agreed, calling it "Black Mirror in real life," and a "good step towards loneliness."

A small subset of commenters were a little more positive. They believe it will become the new norm in the future, especially with a less bulky design and lower price tag.

"10 years later when it is the size of a normal pair of glasses with 10 times the battery life I will get it," one joked.

But most just had a good laugh at the situation. "It would be hard to keep a straight face if I saw this in real life," said a commenter, saying the headset was "definitely noticeable."