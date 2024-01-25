A Toronto YouTuber was just crowned the most foul-mouthed on the platform

Canadians may have a global reputation for politeness, but those who have spent time around Toronto will tell you firsthand that the locals curse like sailors.

In fact, Toronto residents are so prolific with their use of curse words that one local managed to outpace the likes of famously foul-mouthed figures like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and human cringe factory-turned-MMA fighter Jake Paul as the biggest swearers on YouTube.

Toronto-based YouTuber VanossGaming swears more than anyone else among the platform's top 75 most-subscribed channels, according to a new study from digital PR company Distinctly.

The company analyzed the most-subscribed channels on the platform (excluding those aimed at children or featuring TV/movie clips) and scraped video transcripts using the computer processing language Python to crack the code on which YouTubers swear the most.

The 31-year-old online personality VanossGaming, known off-screen as Evan Fong, has amassed 25.9 million subscribers on YouTube with his edgy gaming content.

This milestone was apparently built on an impressive stream of curse words at a bananas rate of 76 swear words for every 1,000 words spoken — more than double the rate of swearing observed for other content creators beyond the top four.

Fong — who has also branched out into the music biz, DJing under the moniker Rynx — attracts an audience described by the study as "predominantly younger viewers."

Not far behind VanossGaming was popular live-streamer IShowSpeed (real name Darren Watkins Jr.), who swears an average of 73 times for every 1,000 words spoken on his channel.

VanossGaming's rate of swearing eclipsed other big names on the platform, like the ever-controversial social media personality and MMA dudebro Jake Paul, who took the third position on the list — swearing at a rate of 69 times per 1,000 words.

Rapper and career pothead Wiz Khalifa took the fourth position on the list with 57 swear words per 1,000 words.

And celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, known for his entertaining temper and raw language, rounded out the top five with 34 swear words per 1,000 words spoken.