Posted 39 minutes ago
usb charger recall ikea

Thousands of USB chargers recalled in Canada due to burn and electric shock risk

Posted 39 minutes ago
Swedish furniture giant IKEA has recalled a popular charger sold in Canada as it poses a burn and electric shock hazard.

According to Health Canada, the recall involves IKEA's Åskstorm 40W USB charger in dark grey, carrying the article 80461200 and the model number ICPSW5-40-1.

At least 10,258 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between April 2020 and December 2023.

You can locate the model number on the label on the back of the charger. The recall includes all date stamps.

"Wear and tear of the power cable may pose thermal burn and shock hazards to consumers," Health Canada warned.

Globally, 17 reports have been received by IKEA where the power cable may have been damaged or broken with use-related wear and tear. Some of these consumer reports included incidents of thermal burns and electric shock.

IKEA Canada says that as of January 3, 2024, it has not received any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.

Health Canada

Own this IKEA Canada charger? Here's what to do

In its recall, Health Canada warned consumers to stop using the recalled charger immediately and return it to IKEA for a refund. No proof of purchase will be required for this.

Call IKEA at 1-800-661-9807 between 9 am and 9 pm ET, Monday to Sunday. Alternatively, visit the IKEA Canada website for further information.

It is illegal to sell, redistribute, or give away recalled products in Canada per the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

Please complete this form to report a health or safety incident related to the charger.

