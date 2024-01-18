Tech
Simran Singh, Daily Hive
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crave subscription price

Crave is raising premium subscription prices and will become pricier than Netflix

Tech
Simran Singh, Daily Hive
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Get ready to pay more for your Crave premium subscription because the streaming service has announced a price increase.

In an email notice to customers, Crave said the price hike will kick in on March 7, 2024, and its premium subscription will increase from $19.99 to $22 per month.

At that price point, Crave will become more expensive than Netflix's ad-free option, which currently costs $20.99 per month.

On Crave's website, its premium ad-free option has already been updated to $22 per month for new customers.

Crave said customers have the option to update their subscriptions, and switching to an annual plan can save 16 per cent compared to a monthly subscription.

crave subscription price

Crave/Screenshot

Crave customers also have the option to switch to lower-priced packages that include ads, which it launched last summer.

Crave Basic with Ads is priced at $9.99 per month, and Crave Standard with Ads is priced at $14.99 per month.

The Crave Basic package includes one concurrent stream, unlimited registered devices, and 720p video quality.

The Crave Standard package allows four concurrent streams, unlimited registered devices, up to 4K video quality, and casting with Chromecast.

Neither of these packages includes casting with AirPlay, downloads, or live stream access.

The cost of major streaming services has gone up over the past few years, and providers like Netflix have come under fire for introducing new policies restricting options like account sharing.

Crave has also seen a big price bump in its premium subscription prices. In 2016, the service charged just $7.99 for its ad-free option.

Lead photo by

Stokkete/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Crave is raising premium subscription prices and will become pricier than Netflix

Telecom complaints are growing in Canada and Rogers has the most of all

Apple could pay Canadians up to $14.4 million in iPhone battery class-action lawsuit

Thousands of USB chargers recalled in Canada due to burn and electric shock risk

Canada's industry minister slams Rogers and Bell for phone plan price hikes

Canadians' Rogers and Bell cell phone bills are about to get more expensive

This under-the-radar cyber cafe in Toronto is a gamer's paradise

Here's how to watch the NORAD Santa tracker for 2023