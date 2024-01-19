Over 160 The Source stores across Canada are about to become something new

Tech
Becky Robertson
A Canadian electronics retailer is undergoing a major rebrand for the second time in its nearly 40-year existence, soon to become a more obvious subsidiary of Best Buy Canada.

A total of 165 locations of The Source, once known as Radio Shack and then The Source by Circuit City, will now become outposts of Best Buy Express, reported the Canadian Press on Thursday.

The overhaul comes from Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada — the latter of which owns The Source — and will mean "an updated store experience" and "expanded product assortment," the companies say.

The small-format storefronts will provide tech products and services of Best Buy alongside wireless, TV and Internet offerings from Bell, and will also serve as additional pickup locations for online orders.

Shoppers can expect to see the results of the new strategic partnership in malls and more starting in the second half of this year.

"Customers will benefit from Best Buy's expertise in consumer electronics to find the latest products from the world's leading brands, its global buying power and industry-leading supply chain," reads a release from the brands.

"In addition, customers will find Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile mobility, Internet, TV and home phone services, all backed by knowledgeable sales and support they have come to expect from Best Buy and Bell."

