How to apply for your payment in the $9.8 million LifeLabs class-action settlement

If you were impacted by the 2019 LifeLabs cyberattack, you may be eligible to receive up to $150 in a $9.8 million settlement.

Around 8.6 million people had their information stolen by hackers in the cyberattack on LifeLabs' database of customers' personal health information.

A settlement was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and those who submit a valid claim before the deadline of April 6, 2024, could receive $50 to a maximum of $150.

If you're wondering how to submit your application, here's what you need to know.

Are you even eligible?

Before even sending in a claim, make sure you're eligible.

You're considered an eligible member in this class action if you were a LifeLabs customer on or before December 17, 2019, and living in Canada as of October 25, 2023.

Submit your LifeLabs claim

There are three ways to submit a claim.

The easiest way is to do so online by filling out this form.

You can also email a claim form to the claims administrator here. The claim form can be downloaded here.

The third option is to mail your form to KPMG INC., C/O LifeLabs Claims Administrator, 600 boul. de Maisonneuve West, Suite 1500, Montréal, Québec, H3A 0A3.

When filling out your claim, you will need to provide your name, address, telephone number, email, and Provincial Health Care Number.

If you're a class member, you'll need to submit a completed and signed claim to the Claim Administrator no later than April 6, 2024, 5 am (PT). If your form is mailed, it must be postmarked no later than April 6, 2024.

When will you get your money?

Class members will start receiving their payments after the end of the claim period.

You can choose to receive your payment by Interac e-transfer or by cheque. However, a $2 processing fee will be deducted from payments by cheque.

For more information about the class action settlement, you can call the dedicated bilingual call centre at 1-833-494-0108 (open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm) or click here.