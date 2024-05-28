Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
electronics ontario

U.S. electronics chain is opening its first Canadian stores around Toronto

Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In the wake of the shutdown of homegrown chain Factory Direct and the conversion of hundreds of The Source stores into smaller format locations, a new player from the U.S. is making a foray into the Canadian electronics retail market.

PayMore has a far different model than its competitors, dealing solely in used tech rather than new products, and offering buying, trading, selling and recycling services in a clean, professionl environment that offers a consistent experience across locations.

With three dozen existing stores south of the border and over 50 more on the way this year, the company is now looking to the Great White North for even further success, as reported by Retail Insider this week.

PayMore's told the outlet that its Canadian expansion will start with five outposts in Ontario from one franchisee — including at least one in the GTA — with a plan to eventually roll out to a whopping 120 locations across the country.

The first PayMore is set to open in just a few months, in August, followed by another later in 2024.

Lead photo by

@paymorestores/Instagram
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Canadians can claim up to $375 in Yahoo data breach settlement

U.S. electronics chain is opening its first Canadian stores around Toronto

Major failure with emergency alert test has Ontario residents confused and worried

Nearly 100K USB chargers sold on Amazon Canada recalled for 'unreasonable' shock risk

Canada's richest person worth $40B and climbing ranks of world's wealthiest people

Viral video warns Ontario rideshare users about 'cleaning fee scam' on Uber

Ontario announces cell phone and social media ban at schools

Win a brand new Whirlpool Washer with the industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator