Rogers takes huge step in expansion of 5G service across entire TTC subway network

It's been nine months since Rogers first launched 5G service on select parts of Toronto's subway system, and it looks like the rollout across the entire subterranean network is finally nearing completion with the commencement of another phase of the project.

Customers of the telecom giant started noticing that they were able to use their devices in some tunnels and stations late last summer after a spring 2023 announcement that the brand had aquired the company that held exclusive rights to subway wireless service.

Existing infrastructure was quickly upgraded, and Rogers forced by the government to open its lines up for all riders, regardless of who their carrier is.

“What Year Is This!?” https://t.co/bxUADLnBke — Dan Hodgson (@darkroom) August 23, 2023

The plan was to have full cell service in every TTC subway station by June — a milestone that was hit months early, though at first only for Rogers customers — for 80 per cent of tunnels to be covered by 2025's end, and full underground coverage by the time 2026 was over.

On Friday, Rogers Communications provided an update saying that the next phase of the expansion into tunnels had started, kicking off between Kennedy and Warden Stations on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth.

Presently, 5G service is available on a key loop of Line 1 Yonge-University from St. George down to Union and back up to Bloor-Yonge, and also between St. George and Bloor stations on Line 2, and from Sheppard West up to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations on Line 1.

Welcome to the modern world, joining many other cities worldwide that have had mobile service for several years, almost in 2024, to get it done at least later than never.... — Henrique (@Henrique_TO) November 17, 2023

"Together with the TTC, Rogers is expanding the network in phases to connect the remaining 36 km of unconnected tunnels," Rogers wrote in a press release today, adding that this stage of work will take place overnight and on weekends to minimize disruptions.

"When complete, the modernized and expanded 5G network will deliver seamless wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and tunnels across Toronto's subway system, part of Rogers commitment to expand connectivity for Torontonians."

No revised or firm date has been provided for when residents can expect to be able to use their phones along the entirety of the TTC's subway lines, but it seems people feel that the move has been a long darn time coming.