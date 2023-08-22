People are now finally getting Rogers mobile service on the TTC subway

TTC subway passengers may have gotten some unexpected phone notifications from within the system's subterranean tunnels over the past few weeks, part of the rollout in testing for the new 5G network being installed by telecom titan Rogers Communications.

Rogers announced its plan to bring full 5G connectivity and cellphone service to the entire TTC subway network back in April after years of pressure and behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The infrastructure necessary to support cellphone service has been in place on the TTC subway network for years, however, the earlier 3G and 4G networks only covered roughly a quarter of subway tunnels as well as station concourses and platforms.

Rogers secured an agreement in April to acquire BAI Communications' Canadian operations, the company which had held the exclusive rights to the TTC's wireless network since 2012.

Following that acquisition, Rogers stated that it would expand and upgrade the network over the next two years to "deliver seamless wireless coverage to customers with mobile voice and data services, and 911 access to all riders, in all 75 stations and 76.9 kilometres of Toronto's subway system."

Months later, the first reports of Rogers phone service in subway tunnels have emerged, indicating that testing for the new 5G network is now well underway.

A blogTO reader reached out with a tip earlier in August, asking, "I am getting Rogers network signal in Line 1 today. What's going on?"

A similar report of newfound TTC subway phone service was posted on the r/toronto subreddit Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Rogers confirms to blogTO that testing of the new network is indeed being expanded, which may account for commuters' sudden phone reception in previously out-of-cell-service tunnels.

"Testing is always part of our process with any network upgrades," explains the Rogers representative, adding that the telecom has "expanded our testing; it's mostly been done off hours and when the subway is closed overnight."

It's been a long time coming for the TTC, but I, for one, will forever miss the unique anticipation of approaching the open stretches of track like north of Bloor-Yonge for the expected deluge of notifications.