Nearly 100K USB chargers sold on Amazon Canada recalled for 'unreasonable' shock risk

Thousands of USB wall chargers sold on Amazon Canada have been recalled nationwide due to a risk of possible electric shock.

On Thursday, Health Canada issued a consumer product advisory recalling Power-7 USB Wall Charger Model US2018.

The federal health department added that the affected products are a 2.1A/5V dual port USB cube power adapter in white with a grey stripe. The model number—US2018—can be found on the prong side of the adapter.

The chargers were sold in packs of two and five and can be identified by the Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) B083LBZX1F and B082XPSDFL.

After sampling and evaluating the product, Health Canada determined that there was an "unreasonable risk" of electric shock.

Amazon Canada sold 97,113 affected units between August 2020 and March 2024.

The chargers have now been removed from sale, and Health Canada is in touch with the foreign third-party seller responsible. So far, no injuries have been reported about the impacted product.

Officials said, "Immediately stop using the product and dispose of it in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements," but they didn't provide refund instructions.

Another charger recall has been active for months due to burn and fire hazards.

In February, Health Canada said 1,289,270 affected Toshiba laptop chargers were sold in Canada at various retailers between April 1, 2008, and April 30, 2014.

