10 holiday gift ideas for the tech obsessed in Toronto

Here are some holiday gift ideas for the tech obsessed in Toronto.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones (Deep Brown)

These stylish Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones (Deep Brown) offer an immersive listening experience with powerful, balanced sound. They're also great for using on the TTC as the active noise cancelling technology adapts in real-time to the world around you. Find them at The Source for $299.

Intel Evo laptop

All Intel Evo laptops have over 75 premium standards, including fast charging, ideal size and weight, long lasting battery and high performance. They also look great and feel nice to use. Shop for an Intel Evo laptop online or in-store at Best Buy.

All-new Amazon Fire Stick 4K

The All-new Amazon Fire Stick 4K packs a lot of great features at a reasonable price ($69.99). Along with the ability to stream top content in 4K, you can also play games on it and use it to control smart home devices.

Boeing 737 Flight Simulator Experience

Put someone on your list in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 at Threshold Aviation's flight simulator experience. Located near Toronto Pearson, the experience will have them feeling like they're actually flying a plane. Packages range in price depending on how long the flight session is.

Steam Deck

For the gamer on your list, the Steam Deck ($499.99) puts the power of PC gaming in the palm of their hands, giving them a console-like experience. They can access their library of Steam games on the Steam Deck so they'll be able to start playing right out of the box.

Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer

The Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer ($159.99 at The Source) is a small, portable device that can print photos straight from a phone onto special sticker paper. The printer doesn't require ink as the paper has dye-based crystals embedded inside, which is pretty futuristic if you ask us!

Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone stabilizer

The Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone stabilizer ($204.99 at Henry's) helps make your videos and photos look much more fluid and cinematic. It's extremely portable so taking it to events in Toronto is not an issue, and it even has an extension rod for better selfie action in the city.

Apple Air Tags

Using the Find My app, Apple's Air Tags removes the fear of losing your keys, knapsacks and other important items while out in the city or travelling abroad. You can purchase them as a single for $39 or as a 4-pack for $129.

Withings smart scale

Health conscious techies will enjoy any one of the three smart scales Withings offers. These scales not only weigh you, but give you useful data to help you take more control of your health. They range in price depending on features.

Nanoleaf Light Panels

Started in Toronto by U of T grads in 2012, Nanoleaf has gone on to be one of the top brands in the smart lighting market. Their Hexagon Light Panels can be controlled via an app and are equally functional as they are neat to look at. Available at Best Buy in a range of styles and prices.