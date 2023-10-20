Tech
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jeremy hansen astronaut

Ontario astronaut set to visit the Moon is about to splash down in Toronto

Tech
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Following the news back in April that Ontario-born Jeremy Hansen would be joining NASA's Artemis II mission, the Canadian astronaut is set to visit Toronto later this month to get up close and personal with his fellow Canadians.

On October 25—28, Hansen will be in town to speak with students, meet with others from the Canadian space sector, and, perhaps most hilariously, participate in the ROM's cult-fave event, ROM After Dark.

Notably, Hansen will be the first Canadian (ever!) to fly around the Moon when he represents the Canadian Space Agency on the first lunar expedition since the Apollo program was scrapped over 50 years ago.

The mission, currently planned for November of 2024, will actually commence nearly 52 years to the day since the last Apollo mission in December of 1972.

In fact, Artemis II is the beginning of a new phase in space exploration, with NASA planning to put one woman and one man on the Moon's surface by 2025, with the eventual hope of using it as a launchpad to reach Mars.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Hansen
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Ontario astronaut set to visit the Moon is about to splash down in Toronto

Here's where Canada ranks among countries with the most expensive mobile data

Is an iPhone 12 recall coming to Canada?

Canada is forcing Rogers to allow other telecoms on its TTC subway network

UofT lab finds critical Apple security issues

A bunch of tech companies are hiring in Toronto right now and here are some open jobs

A massive tech festival is coming to Toronto next month

Rogers officially launches 5G service on TTC subway