Ontario astronaut set to visit the Moon is about to splash down in Toronto

Following the news back in April that Ontario-born Jeremy Hansen would be joining NASA's Artemis II mission, the Canadian astronaut is set to visit Toronto later this month to get up close and personal with his fellow Canadians.

On October 25—28, Hansen will be in town to speak with students, meet with others from the Canadian space sector, and, perhaps most hilariously, participate in the ROM's cult-fave event, ROM After Dark.

Notably, Hansen will be the first Canadian (ever!) to fly around the Moon when he represents the Canadian Space Agency on the first lunar expedition since the Apollo program was scrapped over 50 years ago.

The mission, currently planned for November of 2024, will actually commence nearly 52 years to the day since the last Apollo mission in December of 1972.

BREAKING NEWS! CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen (@Astro_Jeremy) will be the first Canadian to ever fly to the Moon. He’ll take part in #Artemis II, a crewed flight test of the Orion spacecraft.



Learn more: https://t.co/tqJg4QRq5o pic.twitter.com/H2X5xam61J — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) April 3, 2023

In fact, Artemis II is the beginning of a new phase in space exploration, with NASA planning to put one woman and one man on the Moon's surface by 2025, with the eventual hope of using it as a launchpad to reach Mars.