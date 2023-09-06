A bunch of tech companies are hiring in Toronto right now and here are some open jobs

It's no secret that the global tech sector was marked by a rigorous wave of job cuts last year, and some of the biggest names in tech have continued to lay off thousands of workers into 2023, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Zoom.

Layoffs also impacted many Toronto-based tech companies and startups, including Properly, TealBook, Swift Medical, and Koho, with CEOs attributing the downturn to market pressures, rising interest rates, inflation, and the state of the fundraising market.

Despite this, Toronto remains one of the world's most prominent tech hubs, and many firms continue to search for qualified candidates right here in the city.

Here are some tech companies looking to fill roles in Toronto:

1Password

Toront0-based password management company, 1Password, is widely regarded as one of the city's most successful homegrown companies, and was valued at a staggering $6.8 billion USD in 2022. The company is looking to fill an IT ops analyst position at its office near Yonge and Sheppard, as well as several remote jobs like a customer success associate, sales development representative, and revenue operations systems analyst.

Alida

This Toronto-based tech company recently made headlines for its seasonal four-day work weeks called "Summer Fridays." The program fell under the company's permanent initiative and is tied to its benefits program. Alida is currently hiring for multiple software development and marketing jobs in Toronto, including an outbound business development representative, and a senior cloud systems engineer.

Google

With benefits like one-on-one financial coaching, four "work from anywhere" weeks per year, and a state-of-the-art office in Toronto, it's difficult not to imagine all the perks of working for Google. Toronto is the regional hub for the company's Cloud and ad sales team, and also where many marketing, YouTube, and communications teams are based. Google is currently hiring for over 20 jobs in Toronto, including a senior software developer, customer engineer, and sales solution lead.

Cisco

Ranked number one on Fortune 100's "best companies to work for" list in 2023, Cisco Systems is an American-based multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose. Although the company did lay off roughly 4,800 workers at the beginning of the year, Cisco still boasts roughly 83,000 employees and is looking to fill several roles in Toronto, including a sales specialist, consulting engineer, resident engineer, and account executives.

TouchBistro

Originally founded in 2010, this Toronto-based software company provides restaurateurs with an all-in-one POS and management system that includes payment processing, online ordering, and reservations. The company processes a whopping $13 billion in payments annually, and is currently on the hunt for an account development representative, customer care coordinator, brand marketing specialist, and salesforce administrator in Toronto.

TikTok

If you've always dreamed of working behind the scenes at this viral video-sharing app, you're in luck, because the company is currently hiring for a handful of jobs in Toronto, including a vertical product marketing lead, ad operations specialist, and contracts administrator. If you're a student looking for more industry exposure and hands-on experience, TikTok has also posted an open application for summer 2024 interns in Toronto.

Plooto

This payment software firm headquartered on Front Street in Toronto boasts nearly 100 employees and is an all-in-one B2B payments and receivable platform. The company is currently looking to fill several positions in Toronto, including a chief revenue officer, senior backend engineer, senior accountant, and senior analyst.