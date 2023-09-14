Is an iPhone 12 recall coming to Canada?

Could there be an iPhone 12 recall in Canada? A government agency in France has called on Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, citing high levels of electromagnetic radiation.

The National Frequency Agency manages all radio frequencies in France as well as public exposure to electromagnetic radiation. In a statement on Tuesday, the government watchdog agency demanded Apple to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction."

Why there are calls for a recall in France

The agency recently examined 141 cellphones, including the iPhone 12 for electromagnetic waves that are capable of being absorbed by the body.

During tests of the phone in a hand or pocket, the agency found a level of electromagnetic energy absorption of 5.74 watts per kilogram, higher than the European Union standard of four watts per kilogram.

It's concerning to hear about the potential radiation emissions from the iPhone 12. It's important for Apple to prioritize the safety of its users and address these concerns. — Q U I N T O N (@0xquinton__ryan) September 13, 2023

Changes to the iPhone 12 will be closely monitored by the agency, which has warned that "Apple will have to recall" phones that have already been sold to consumers if the corrective updates don't work.

Apple's response to the allegations

However, Apple has disputed the French agency's claims, and maintained that the iPhone 12 was certified by several international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards.

The U.S. tech company has also provided multiple third-party lab results to the French agency.

As a result of the French agency's findings, Germany's network regulator BNetzA has said that it might "launch similar proceedings," and Spain's OCU consumers' group has urged the halt of iPhone 12 sales.

The probability of an iPhone 12 recall in Canada

In an interview with the Star, a spokesperson from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) said that an audit on the iPhone 12 in February 2023 found that the device complied with radio frequency limits in the country.

"Canada's standards for cellphone safety are among the toughest in the world," the spokesperson told the Star. "These stringent limits are set far below the threshold for all known adverse health effects and provide protection for all age groups, including children, on a continuous basis."