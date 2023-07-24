Canadians could get a piece of $22m electronics class-action settlement

A combination of class-action settlement proposals has been reached totalling $21,940,000, and Canadians could get a chunk of the finalized amount.

According to a release from law firm Foreman & Company, the class actions allege price-fixing and related conduct on behalf of Canadians who bought electronic and film capacitors and products containing electrolytic and film capacitors.

"An 'electrolytic capacitor' and a 'film capacitor' are two types of electronic components used in an electrical circuit to store a charge," reads the release.

These items are found inside electronics like TVs, home appliances, smartphones, and gaming consoles, among other things.

The settling defendants in the case are Rohm, Fujitsu, Kemet, and Nichicon. The law firm handling the case says these settlements are not admissions of liability, fault, or wrongdoing but are compromises of disputed claims.

To be eligible as a member in this class action, you must be a Canadian resident.

You must have purchased "an aluminum and tantalum electrolytic capacitor or a product containing an aluminum and tantalum electrolytic capacitor between September 1, 1997, and December 31, 2014, or have purchased a film capacitor or a product containing a film capacitor between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2014."

You likely purchased something containing these capacitors during the defined periods, but don't get too excited yet — you might have to wait a little.

If you qualify as a member, the settlement money will not be given to you immediately since the case is still awaiting court approval.

"The Court must now determine whether the settlement is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of Electrolytic Settlement Class Members," says Foreman & Company.

Motions to approve the settlements are scheduled to be heard at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 28, 2023, the Supreme Court of BC on October 13, 2023, and the Superior Court of Quebec on September 26, 2023.

The Ontario and Quebec hearings will be held via virtual conference, and the BC one will be held in person.

While the BC and Quebec actions only cover the respective provinces, the Ontario action covers the rest of Canada.

Click here to learn more about the class-action settlement.