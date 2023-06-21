Samsung Experience Store at Toronto Eaton Centre to close permanently

The bold and flashy Samsung Experience Store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre is closing after just five and a half years in business, and will be replaced by…drum roll…a bank.

Though Samsung has yet to make an official announcement about the impending closure, a signage permit application filed with the City of Toronto earlier in June reveals that the business is going deadpool, and will be replaced by what could end up being the most over-designed BMO bank branch in existence.

The permit, applied for on June 13, seeks permission "to erect and display three wall signs and two window signs, all illuminated." The plan includes drawings and a rendering of the new bank branch, clearly occupying the space currently housing the Samsung store.

The Samsung Experience Store was announced back in 2017, and opened its doors later that year in a space occupying 21,000 square feet over two storeys in the north end of the mall.

The store's standout features, including a futuristic exterior treatment, a 65,000-pound curved staircase linking its two levels, as well as an interactive VR zone and even a full demo kitchen, positioned it to compete with the Apple store deeper into the mall, an ambition that would not pan out.

blogTO attempted to reach out via phone to the Samsung Experience Store on Wednesday morning seeking immediate comment and a closing date.

Despite multiple calls, there was nobody available to answer questions at the time, but with the signage application now in motion, it's only a matter of time before this experiment in tech retail concludes for good.