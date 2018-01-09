Samsung just opened its largest Canadian store in Toronto

Toronto might be getting a new flagship Apple Store at Yonge and Bloor, but in the meantime, tech heads can immerse themselves in the enormous Samsung Experience store that just opened at the Eaton Centre.

The largest of its kind in Canada and one of the most impressive retail spaces the brand boasts in the world, the store takes up 21,000 square feet over two storeys of space in the north end of the mall.

Surprise!! Our Samsung Experience Store @CFtoeatonCentre is now open, come and visit us! pic.twitter.com/jODZGawhgH — Samsung Canada (@SamsungCanada) December 27, 2017

According to Mobile Syrup, it even features a 65,000 pound curved staircase that links the two levels. It's an impressive centrepiece to the Quadrangle-designed space that mimics the aesthetic sensibilities of the company's products and exudes an almost Kubrickian futurism.

Making good on the name, this less a place to shop than to experience the gamut of Samsung products, from an interactive VR zone on the first floor to a full demo kitchen upstairs. Yes, there's more than just phones and tablets here.

More conventionally (and Apple-like), there's also an area to consult with Samsung staff for repair and service inquiries. If you just want to geek out, on the other hand, there's also an interactive demo area for the brand's line of televisions that has a nice seating area.

Seating is actually ample throughout the store, which might prove to be an attractive feature in a place that's so focused on demos. Who wants to take it all in while standing on tired feet?