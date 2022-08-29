Here are some tech companies in Toronto that are hiring for tons of jobs right now

While the tech sector in Canada is said to be in a bit of a downturn lately compared to last year's golden era of new offices, hiring sprees and massive funding investments, there are still a ton of companies in the industry who are hiring in Toronto right now as others are famously laying staff off.

Though some may be hesitant to make a foray into tech given the changing landscape, the city is still one of the world's most prominent tech hubs that many major firms continue to thrive in and eye for future expansion.

Some hiring right now are:

Turo

Toronto is one of this car sharing app's four global headquarters, with current openings in the city ranging from various backend software and DevOps engineers to a French-language copy editor.

Mastercard

If you want to work for this giant that is synonymous with credit card payments, there are dozens vacancies at its Toronto office, with specialties ranging from business development, account and product management to acquirer relations and softwar engineering.

SSENSE

For anyone interested in fashion and e-commerce, a role at this multi-luxury brand retailer would be a dream. They're hiring for merchadise planners, buying coordinators, pay-per-click specialists, product managers, software developers and more in Toronto.

Wave

This financial services and software company is hiring across its data operations, analytics, engineering, financial services, product design, risk and advisor departments, with positions such as senior manager of data platform and operations, mobile engineer, chargeback dispute analyst, product designer, risk analysts and bookkeeping associate.

Achievers

Achievers specializes in employee engagement software on its eponymous platform, and is looking to fill roles like software engineer, account executive, product and web marketing personnel, fulfillment operations coordinators and managers, product manager, UX designer, customer success associate and more.

TouchBistro

Almost anyone who has worked in hospitality will be familiar with the TouchBistro POS system, which may give them an in for a job at the Toronto office. The company is now looking for a slew of sales personnel, account managers and executives, software developers, a product support technician, a marketing operations manager, an executive assistant and more.

Plooto

This payment software firm headquartered on Front Street is looking to fill various roles in development, business intelligence & analytics, finance, marketing, product design & management, quality assurance, risk and strategy.

Xanadu

Though the mission of this tech company is a little intimidating — "To build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere" — they are hiring for a ton of different roles that are relevant to people of varying backgrounds, whether it be quantum computing, IT, sofrware or infrastructure engineering, or payroll management.

Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies

How cool would it be to work creating special effects for TV series? This Toronto-based agency is seeking various typs of artists and animators, a production coordinator, software engineers and web developers, a product marketing manager and more at the moment.

Loblaw Digital

This company boasts that it brings digital experiences to life through websites, apps, and loyalty programs, and is hiring designers, strategic partnership personnel, product leads, software developers and engineers, operations staff and much, much more.