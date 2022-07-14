Yet another tech company just opened a huge office in Toronto and it's hiring for tons of roles

If you're looking to make a career change in Toronto, tech is definitely an industry you'll want to consider migrating to given how many huge companies in the field have been opening new offices here in recent weeks.

Our tech talent pool and growing number of firms setting up shop here has put us on the map as one of the biggest tech hubs in the world, and there are seemingly endless jobs available as a result.

The latest among dozens of tech giants calling Toronto home is Nitro Software, which specializes in PDF document features and solutions, eSignatures and more.

This marks San Francisco-based Nitro's first move into Canada, though they have nine other offices internationally, including in Melbourne, London, Copenhagen and Barcelona.

The company notes that Canada is "rich in both talent and growth opportunities" in its press release announcing the new office, with CEO Sam Chandler saying he is "excited to be a part of the Toronto region's vibrant entrepreneurial culture, with its deep bench of tech talent and commitment to technology research and innovation" on Wednesday.

The release also provides some details about the new space, which will take up a whopping 8,350 square feet at 170 University Ave., at Adelaide — more than enough room for the firm's existing employees in Canada, who will be moving to a hybrid work model, as well as for tons of new hires.

Current openings at Nitro's Toronto location include everything from revenue operations associate and payroll & benefits manager to software engineer, marketing manager, business intelligence developer, account executive and "director, people."

And, the perks of working for the company are pretty damn impressive: a day off for your birthday, paid days off to volunteer, company-wide "recharge" days, retirement savings matching plan, top-tier health benefits, referral bonuses and travel opportunities.