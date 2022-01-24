ZoomerMedia acquires blogTO

Some big news today, at least for us, is that we have a new owner. blogTO has been acquired by ZoomerMedia. Read the official announcement via this press release.

As the founder of blogTO, I couldn't be more excited for what this means for our team, our community and the future of our brand.

ZoomerMedia is run by Moses Znaimer, a singular figure in Canadian media and the visionary behind Citytv, CP24 and MuchMusic.

You can imagine how combining our capabilities with the resources of ZoomerMedia will allow us to grow, evolve and continue to shine a light on the best city in the world.

This acquisition is also validation that we have created something unique and special. I'm really proud of what our team has achieved over the last 17 years.

In the early years, blogTO looked very different than it does today. We had a slogan "Cuz we don't live in Tokyo or LA", a heavy dose of concert coverage and something we called "The Morning Brew" which rounded up the news of the day.

This was a time before Instagram and smartphones and when an "add to MyYahoo" button was an essential plugin.

We had no office but random team "socials" in a basement space near Queen and Ossington where we would eat pizza, drink beer and pore over website analytics to see what readers were interested in.

We launched a series of neighbourhood maps, threw parties at local art galleries and once built an app to help people find late night eats.

Later, we created what must be the most comprehensive Best Of section and patio guide to rival any city, built directories for events, restaurants, coffee shops and other local places, and expanded into video in a big way.

We're a leader when it comes to Canadian media on TikTok, create a ton of original content for Instagram and will soon eclipse 1 million followers on Facebook.

Many people contributed their talents over the years to help make blogTO what it is today. Thank you all for being part of this journey.

Of course, blogTO wouldn't be anything without all of you who read the site or follow us on social media. Thanks to your support, we now reach more people online and via social media than any other local media publication in Canada.

And we plan to just keep on growing, creating more original content and covering local news, events, food, culture, nightlife and the people and places in Toronto everyone needs to know about.

Thank you for your continued support and stay tuned for more exciting things to come.