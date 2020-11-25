Planned Ontario emergency alert test still terrifies the heck out of everyone

Given that Canada's nationwide emergency alerts are intended to get residents' immediate and full attention, it's no wonder that people get completely startled by them every time they occur.

The notifications relay critically important news through people's devices, such as amber alerts for abducted children, potentially hazardous incidents at Nuclear power plants, natural disasters, and other threats to public safety and human life.

It has also been employed in recent months to send pandemic-related messages, such as reminding citizens to stay home as much as possible and to self-isolate following international travel during the pandemic, as per federal orders.

Other times that people may experience the blaring, unignorably Purge-esque sound of the system is when it's being tested, as it was on Wednesday afternoon — and despite the fact that the public was warned beforehand, many were still rightfully taken aback by it.

Thankfully, the days of people actually ranting about and protesting the helpful and integral alerts are pretty much over, with the majority of people now condemning the complainers rather than the system itself.

Awe dude got upset by a widdle emergency alert text...



Got his nuts in a knot lol https://t.co/9UFQuq3dNC — WayeCool (@PePPerish71) November 25, 2020

Still, some took to social media today to joke about how much the alert scared them when it went out across Ontario at 12:55 p.m.

#emergencyalert Imagine being pissed off our emergency system works. Couldn't be me. — Nonbinaryskull (@SilverWeedleAlb) November 25, 2020

And it wasn't just Ontarians that were surprised by the interruption today, but people in all provinces and territories — which are all on board with the national Alert Ready system, besides Alberta and Nunavut.

Yep, my phone is up to date #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/YuBXGLYMJe — Sir Georges (@iMainWisp) November 25, 2020

Leading up to the test, Alert Ready asked residents not to be alarmed and not to call 911 in response to the alert or for further information about it, which is apparently a thing that happens.

Most of us are just thankful to know that the network, and our phone, works as it's supposed to...

#emergencyalert activated all my sweat glands at once. welp it’s a good thing it works — aret 🍑 (@Aretho) November 25, 2020

...and in the case of a real emergency, we'd be up-to-date and ready to help (or flee) if need be.

I like the emergency alert. adds a little excitement to my life. Nobody was even in trouble but if they were i would be ready to jump into action — tabaniku 👩‍🏭 (@jejerepy) November 25, 2020

For those of us who needed a jolt of adrenaline in lieu of our afternoon coffee — or some excitement in lockdown — the very necessary test was certainly nothing to complain about.