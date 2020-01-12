Emergency alert about Pickering Nuclear Generating Station sent by mistake

An Emergency Alert about a situation at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station near Toronto was sent in error to millions of people in Ontario early this morning.

The Province of Ontario Emergency Bulletin warned of an incident at the power generating station that "applies to people within ten (10) kilometres" of the power plant.

The alert cautioned that "there has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity" and that people near the station "DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time."

The emergency alert, similar to the Amber Alerts that have startled Canadians since they were introduced in 2018, immediately caused confusion and concern, before Ontario Power Generation admitted the alert was sent by mistake.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

The Mayor of Pickering, Dave Ryan, has already issued a statement calling for a full investigation why this error occured.

Like many of you, I was very troubled to have received that emergency alert this morning. While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the Province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place. — Mayor Dave Ryan (@mayordaveryan) January 12, 2020

Just after 9 a.m. a second emergency alert was sent confirming that "there is NO active nuclear situation taking place."

Alert just got sent out to say the previous alert about the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was sent in error. pic.twitter.com/vVIFsaKlYC — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) January 12, 2020

Some people took the mistake all in stride and chose to poke fun at the situation.

I want an alert every morning telling me there has been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. Nice to wake up to good news. — Chris Wilson-Smith (@thechrisws) January 12, 2020

Others chose to be helpful and remind the public about what to do in case there ever is a nuclear disaster some day.

Seems like the right time to remind anyone living/working within 50km of the Pickering nuclear station that you are eligible to receive free KI pills by applying here: https://t.co/Hgp3UZ4Elk



(I ordered mine after watching Chernobyl because I’m *that* person) pic.twitter.com/huBFk2Y759 — Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) January 12, 2020

If nothing else, more people in the province now have a greater sense of how far they live from Pickering.

Well, at the very least, everyone in Ontario has now googled and knows exactly how far they live from Pickering Ontario... — Logan Jones (@aerospaceLogan) January 12, 2020

The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is one of the oldest and largest nuclear power stations in the world and produces about 15% of Ontario's power.