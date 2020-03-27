City
ontario emergency alert

Ontario issues emergency alert reminding residents to self-isolate after travelling

If you happen to be sitting at home watching TV with your cell phone sitting next to you on the couch — as I can only assume many of you are — there's a good chance you just received multiple emergency alerts from the Ontario government. 

Premier Doug Ford announced at a press conference this afternoon that the government would be sending an emergency alert to phones, televisions and radios across the province at 2 p.m. reminding anyone who recently arrived in Canada from abroad that they must self-isolate for 14 days. 

"As government, one of the most important things we can do right now is keep the public informed," he said.

Ford said this is the first time this tool is being used in such a way, but it likely won't be the last. 

"Travellers returning to Ontario, you're at high risk of spreading COVID-19," the alert, which arrived promptly at 2 p.m., read.

"You are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days. Do not visit stores, family or friends. Everyone should stay home to stop the spread."

And though Ontario residents have a history of calling the police every time the province issues some kind of emergency alert, it seems the vast majority of people chose not to be quite so selfish this time. 

That may have something to do with the fact that residents were warned of this alert ahead of time. 

Or because it was sent out at 2 p.m. instead of the middle of the night. 

Some residents did poke fun at the province's timing considering the pandemic has been affecting Ontario for a while now.

Either way, here's hoping the emergency alert did its job and informed those who just don't seem to be getting with with the program when it comes to self-isolating and social distancing. 

