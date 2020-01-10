New Toronto Instagram filter reveals which TTC route you are

Have you ever wondered what the public transit equivalent to your human existence would be? Neither have I, but it's something you can now do for a little bit of stupid fun.

Toronto-based artist and designer Rob Shostak — he of the next-level hyperlocal Halloween costumes — just released his first ever Instagram Stories filter.

Called "What TOtransit Line?", it works much in the same way as the rest of those randomized "which 'x' are you" face filters that are all over the 'gram right now.

Instead of Simpsons characters, baby animals or Disney dudes, however, Shostak's filter reveals which particular TTC line you "are."

If you're on a mobile device right now, you can try it out yourself by going to @robonto's Instagram page and clicking on the filters tab (right atop the posts / tagged / IGTV grid.)

The result is based on nothing, so don't be offended if you get "Sorry... Not in service" multiple times in a row.

Only streetcar and subway lines are currently featured in the randomized set of icons that will appear above your head when using the app.

Shostak says that he would have included bus routes as well, if there weren't so darned many of them (there are a total of 172 in Toronto.)

"Maybe I'll add some when I have time," he wrote in the comments of his Instagram post announcing the project.

Fingers crossed for Route 29.