Someone dressed up as the PATH network for Halloween

Can you really say you're from Toronto if you've never gotten lost in the PATH?

The 30+ km subterranean pedestrian walkway is a part of everyday life for many who work, shop or travel within the downtown core.

But with connections to multiple subway stations and more than 75 buildings, as well as its 1,200 shops and restaurants — making it the largest underground shopping complex in the world — the PATH can be a bit of a confusing labyrinth for those who aren't familiar with it.

Apparently, according to one resident, this is what makes the underground network a perfect Halloween costume.

Rob Shostak paid homage to the PATH by dressing up as its wayfinding signage, with the PATH logo adorning his torso and directional markers on his head, hands and behind.

He even took his costume underground for a mini photoshoot, with him posing in various sections of his beloved walkway.

"The PATH can be a scary place for many who are not used to the wonders of [the financial district]," he says in a social media caption. "Perhaps that's what makes it appropriate for a Halloween costume."

The PATH team loved Rob's costume so much, they put a photo of it on the official PATH Instagram.

Rob says in his post that in his nearly 15 years of living in the city, he would habitually avoid the PATH, only ever ending up there by mistake and usually getting lost whenever he did find himself there.

After recently securing a job at an office directly connected to the network, he said he's since "fallen in love" with it after getting to know it better.

Considering it has such adoring fans, maybe those of us who have a love-hate relationship (or no relationship at all) with the PATH just need to give it more of a chance.