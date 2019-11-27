Tech
Mira Miller
Posted a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
google canada scarborough

Google Canada gushes about Scarborough to make up for unflattering photo

Tech
Mira Miller
Posted a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

Google Canada is doing some serious damage control following the Scarborough search results scandal.

It was only one week ago that a Toronto Reddit user pointed out that a picture of a partially-collapsed home appeared as the top photo when searching up Scarborough on Google. 

google's flattering image of scarborough from r/toronto

Thanks to a lot of online chatter and a request from the mayor of Toronto himself, Google promptly removed the photo from Scarborough's top search results and left only a map in its place. 

But some, including City Councillor Michael Thompson, weren't satisfied with the removal of the photo. 

They said Google's unflattering representation of Scarborough was harmful to its reputation and did a "great disservice" to the community. 

Google Canada evidently heard the message loud and clear, because they posted a Twitter thread earlier today highlighting all the things that make Scarborough great. 

The thread includes seven consecutive posts paying tribute to some of the best things the borough has to offer. 

The first, unsurprisingly, is about the Scarborough Bluffs. 

"Every summer, searches for Scarborough Bluffs peak globally," Google Canada tweeted. "Plan a visit with Google Maps and make sure to check out all 11 parks with amazing views. We’re not bluffin’."

The second post is about the Scarborough-born YouTuber and late-night host Lilly Singh. 

The thread also goes on to highlight Rouge National Urban Park, The Markham Station and The Toronto Zoo. 

Several Toronto politicians thanked Google Canada for their tribute to Scarborough, including City Councillor Jennifer McKelvie and Mayor John Tory. 

"There are so many reasons to love #ScarbTO," Tory wrote. 

"Happy to see @GoogleCanada highlighting some of the amazing things that make #ScarbTO such an important part of our great city."

Lead photo by

chrisd666

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Google Canada gushes about Scarborough to make up for unflattering photo

Massive new Apple store to open in Toronto next month

Ontario just announced a 5-year pilot project for electric scooters

Police say people wearing AirPods in Toronto is a safety concern

Google removes unflattering photo from top search result for Scarborough

Taxis losing customers as demand for Uber and Lyft rides show steep increase in Toronto

Somehow Scarborough got this image for its Google search result

Police say phone scam callers now have OPP as call display