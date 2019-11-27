Google Canada gushes about Scarborough to make up for unflattering photo

Google Canada is doing some serious damage control following the Scarborough search results scandal.

It was only one week ago that a Toronto Reddit user pointed out that a picture of a partially-collapsed home appeared as the top photo when searching up Scarborough on Google.

Thanks to a lot of online chatter and a request from the mayor of Toronto himself, Google promptly removed the photo from Scarborough's top search results and left only a map in its place.

But some, including City Councillor Michael Thompson, weren't satisfied with the removal of the photo.

They said Google's unflattering representation of Scarborough was harmful to its reputation and did a "great disservice" to the community.

Google Canada evidently heard the message loud and clear, because they posted a Twitter thread earlier today highlighting all the things that make Scarborough great.

The thread includes seven consecutive posts paying tribute to some of the best things the borough has to offer.

The first, unsurprisingly, is about the Scarborough Bluffs.

"Every summer, searches for Scarborough Bluffs peak globally," Google Canada tweeted. "Plan a visit with Google Maps and make sure to check out all 11 parks with amazing views. We’re not bluffin’."

The second post is about the Scarborough-born YouTuber and late-night host Lilly Singh.

Two words: Lilly Singh. One of the most famous @YouTube creators on the planet was born and raised in Scarborough. She isn’t shy about it, either. #ScarbTO 3/7 pic.twitter.com/3aWr3PaGpm — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019

The thread also goes on to highlight Rouge National Urban Park, The Markham Station and The Toronto Zoo.

Scarborough is more than just a Google Search result and we know that we've only scratched the surface on why it's a wonderful place to visit and live. So, tell us, why do you ❤︎ #ScarbTO? 7/7 pic.twitter.com/n9cIsJXxWu — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019

Several Toronto politicians thanked Google Canada for their tribute to Scarborough, including City Councillor Jennifer McKelvie and Mayor John Tory.

Love this! A positive message about where we live. My favourite place for a run is the Scarborough Waterfront Trail. Thank you @googlecanada. #ScarbTO pic.twitter.com/t6dWEB2A9z — Jennifer McKelvie (@McKelvieWard25) November 27, 2019

"There are so many reasons to love #ScarbTO," Tory wrote.

"Happy to see @GoogleCanada highlighting some of the amazing things that make #ScarbTO such an important part of our great city."