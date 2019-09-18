Arts
lilly singh show

This is what the world thinks of Lilly Singh's new late-night talk show

Whether you think she's funny or not, there's no arguing with the fact that Lilly Singh is making late-night television history

A Little Late premiered Monday on NBC, making Singh the only woman of colour on network late-night talk TV, and that's no small feat. 

“I get it. I’m not your traditional talk-show host. The media has mentioned that I am a bisexual woman of colour so much that I feel like I should just change my name to Bisexual Woman of Colour,” she said in the debut episode

Critics are calling her show revolutionary and a breath of fresh air — and though the first couple of episodes haven't been without hiccups, Singh is going where no one like her has gone before. 

On top of all that, she's from Scarborough, so there's no question that Canadians are proud to see her on screen. 

Singh, a YouTuber with 14 million followers, is giving the world a taste of the diversity we've been searching for. 

"Lilly Singh — An openly bisexual Canadian woman of Indian descent with her own late night show. Def something you would have never seen like 10 years ago. Kudos to her," one Twitter user wrote online

"10 years ago I never would have even imagined Mindy Kaling on Lilly Singh’s late night show. Partly because I was 10 and didn’t care but mostly because two Indian women in mainstream Hollywood??" another wrote

Singh now has a major platform, and she's using it. The comedian mocked the whiteness and maleness of late-night TV in her debut episode and some are absolutely loving it, but others are saying she isn't actually that funny. 

The online reactions to the new show have been mixed, and some of them are just plain harsh.

Some are also saying that Singh is using her identity as the basis for all her jokes, and it may be getting old real fast. 

Still, others are saying there's nothing wrong with poking fun at the status quo. 

Singh's show is only just getting started, so there are improvements to be made as she becomes more comfortable in her new role. But no matter what, Singh's presence on late-night television is clearly giving a lot of people hope for the future of diversity in television. 

