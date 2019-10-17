Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto automated cars

Toronto wants to have automated vehicles everywhere by 2022

Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Despite the dwindling success of his GTA Tesla stores, Elon Musk may be jumping for joy in his Starship when he hears that Toronto, like other places across the world, is formally considering the potential for self-driving cars in its future transportation plans.

The City says in its new Draft Automated Vehicles Tactical Plan that it wants to proactively "harness the potential of automated vehicles to achieve its broader vision."

The plan includes goals the City wants to achieve in relation to automated vehicle integration by 2050, and also proposed progress by 2022.

These progress points include identifying challenges AVs may present to Torontonians with disabilities, low-income residents, and non-Anglophone residents; studying the potential for automated public transit vehicles; researching the long-term environmental impact of AVs; and exploring business opportunities in the AV sector.

Though it is true that AVs — which are ranked on a scale from 0 (no automation) to 5 (full automation) — can very likely reduce the number of serious collisions, there are a few concerns at play: like that they may lead to increased driver distraction and aren't completely fool-proof.

Some residents think that the city should address other road-related issues, such as bike lanes and pedestrian safety, before spending time and resources on examining the future of AVs.

And others have noted that the condition of Toronto roads may mean disaster if AVs are introduced.

Though it's undoubtedly exciting news to see the City looking toward the future and its technology, let's hope that the producers of self-driving cars learned at least something about AI and computer-controlled vehicles from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Lead photo by

Carlos Bezz at the Bathurst Bridge

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto wants to have automated vehicles everywhere by 2022

Toronto airport to start using Artificial Intelligence to detect weapons on airline passengers

Toronto might not be getting cell service in TTC subway tunnels for another decade

Future of Bunz uncertain in Toronto after scaling back digital currency and slashing staff

Apple TV Plus is coming to Canada

Toronto could soon ban shared e-scooters in the city

Toronto is launching a driverless shuttle service run by AI

Dockless e-scooters are finally available in Toronto but there's a catch